Alzheimer’s report shows a troubling trend

By Colleen Marshall
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – The National Alzheimer’s Association released its annual list of facts and figures, and the trends are troubling.

According to the report, 6.5 million Americans are living with the disease; one in nine people of the age of 65 has Alzheimer’s; one in three seniors will die with dementia.

The director of the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association said the numbers for Ohio are also on the way up, but what you might want to pay attention to is what it means when you forget a name or misplace your keys.

NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

