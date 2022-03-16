ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Local duo turns ambulance into a taco truck

By Jenna Maddox
 2 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A new restaurant is rolling its way through Bay County, but it’s not just your average food truck.

Two friends are “saving lives one taco at a time” by serving tacos from an actual ambulance.

It’s an idea buddies Mike Gutierrez and Mark Leavell figured out together.

“It’s just unique, and of course, we still have the lights and the sirens and all that stuff, so it’s very visible,” Leavell said.

Not only is it a different kind of food truck, but the vehicle also has roots in Bay County.

“We fed some of the first responders right down the street last week and found out that this particular ambulance was from [Bay County] Fire Station One,” Gutierrez said. “So it’s local, very local. Right down the street from us.”

Being unique comes with its challenges.

The duo had to get permission from the state in order to open for business.

“It was a process… It’s not as easy as just throwing something together,” Leavell said. “We’ve had inspections and plan approvals.”

“The fabrication of things inside was a little challenging, too,” Gutierrez added. “We were able to utilize some of the storage, but we cut out a lot. Cut out a lot just to make room for the grills and refrigeration.”

The Taco Doctors began serving food back in early February.

Some of their menu items include birria tacos, “four-alarm” chicken tacos, and what they say is the best Cuban sandwich on the beach.

“It’s been great… It’s different, but the food is why they’re coming back,” Gutierrez said. “Everybody has been responding really well about the food. Great feedback.”

The pair is also on a mission to support first responders while reaching out to the community.

“You see what goes down here, it’s a great community, and to be able to be a part of that and give back and help out, as well,” Gutierrez said.

The Taco Doctors can be found at the Twisted Scissors hair salon on Thomas Drive Monday through Friday.

