Mark Adams describes himself as an old West Texas farm boy who grew up on the cotton field and dreamed of being Texas Tech’s head basketball coach. He has done it, though it was a decades-long journey that rarely got too far away from home for the 65-year-old Adams. There were times he gave up on his dream; he even spent seven seasons out of college coaching when he started a minor league hockey franchise.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO