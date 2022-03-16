ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukeeans split on Daylight Saving Time being permanent

By Ubah Ali
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
Whether people like Daylight Saving or not has been a public debate for years. That debate was heard by the U.S senate in the form of a bill on Tuesday.

The U.S Senate passed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023. However, the bill now heads to the House for a vote. If it passes, it will go to President Joe Biden's desk for the final signature.

The changing of clocks twice yearly has been happening in the United States since the 1900s. Some states do not spring forward and fall back, such as Arizona.

As you can imagine, people have grown to enjoy one more than the other.

"I'm all for keeping it daylight saving time all the time," Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brian Gotter said.

"It's so nice because now it's starting to stay lighter and I feel like we have such a longer day," Paige Freund said.

Gotter said in the winter, daylight saving can become a problem for parents who have children waiting at the bus stop.

"It will be dark in the morning probably until 8:15 a.m.," he said.

On the other side, Terrance Richardson's safety relies on the sunlight.

"With my job I need the sunlight as much as possible," Richardson said.

As a delivery driver in an area with little to no street lights, he hopes this bill is signed into law.

"Hey more sunlight," laughed Richardson.

While some Milwaukeeans are excited for the potential of daylight saving being the standard time, there's a long way to go before any changes are made.

