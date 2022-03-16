Experts share thoughts on high oversea COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — As COVID-19 cases drop in the United States and many return to pre-COVID life, cases in the United Kingdom, Europe and parts of Asia are headed in the opposite direction.

Medical experts are concerned for the new Omicron subvariant BA2 that is on the rise. Officials say more than a quarter of Americans are not fully vaccinated. Experts are concerned for that population and those who are wanting immunity.

UC San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong shared information on the surges in Europe.

“What we are seeing in Europe is an increase in cases as well as a slight uptick in hospitalization though it’s unclear if they are coming in with COVID-19 or incidentally coming into the hospital and finding they have COVID,” Chin-Hong said.

Experts believe the surges overseas is a sign for Americans to take cation.

“We’ve seen in the past that what happens in Europe and particularly in the United Kingdom is a harbinger of things to come here in the U.S.,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert.

While that could mean Americans returning to masking if both cases and hospitalizations increase, doctors say it may not get to that level for several reasons.

“We have drug treatments, in terms or monoclonal antibodies and those we can take by mouth, it can help modify the clinical course and keep us out of the hospital and dying,” Swartzberg said. “We have much more immunized population than we have ever had, and we have a lot of background immunity from those who survived having COVID with omicron very recently. “

However, doctors believe everyone should stay safe and should not risk exposure.

“It means those that haven’t prepared their house for the storm please do so and that central preparation is in getting vaccinated and particularly boosted,” Chin-Hong added. “I think that will help on many many levels.”

Doctors recommend everyone to follow safety precautions while enjoying the new mandates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.