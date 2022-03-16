ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Wolfpack baseball nixes Phoenix in nail-biting road win

By Bryan Pyrtle, Assistant Sports Editor
Cover picture for the articleELON, N.C. —The NC State baseball team outlasted the Elon Phoenix in a 2-1 win on Tuesday, March 15. The Wolfpack (10-6) boasted multiple great outings on the mound, but the offense barely contributed enough to beat the Phoenix (9-7). A pair of runs in the second inning was all the...

