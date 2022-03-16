ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rash Of Shootings Across Philadelphia Tuesday Night As Activists Fear Increased Violence With Warm Weather

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a violent night across the city of Philadelphia. There was a rash of shootings Tuesday night, including one in Olney where police say three men were shot during a birthday party.

It happened in the 4800 block of Lawrence Street around 8 p.m. Police say two of the victims are in critical condition, the other is stable.

No arrests have been made.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon to see more shootings on a nice night like Tuesday where more people were out with the warmer weather. A local mom and activist who lost two sons of her own fears we’re just getting started for a very violent spring and summer.

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest while holding a baby in a car seat. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday on Foulkrod Street in Frankford.

The baby was not hurt, but the man died from his injuries at Temple University Hospital. Police identified the man as Stephen Houston of Philadelphia.

Hours before, police responded to a triple shooting on Page Street in Strawberry Mansion, where two males — ages 17 and 18 — were shot in the arm and leg. A 21-year-old female, an innocent bystander, was caught in the crossfire as she was walking into a house with a friend. She was shot in the arm.

“People are getting shot every day who the bullets aren’t intended for,” said Movita Johnson-Harrell, founder of the Charles Foundation.

Johnson-Harrell has lost two sons to gun violence — both unintended victims — including her oldest Donte just last March.

With Philadelphia on pace for another record year of homicides, she fears more mothers will be left to bury their children.

“We have a shortage of police, sadly. We have so many guns on the street, we have kids that have easy accessibility to guns with no conflict resolution skills and they are solving their problems with guns. Then it really is going to get worse before it gets better because people are going to continue to die as the temperature continues to go up,” Johnson-Harrell said.

She’s urging all parents to talk to their children about safety and be proactive in getting guns off our streets.

The city will hold its weekly crime briefing Wednesday at 1 p.m. We will stream it live on CBS News Philly.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

who cares
3d ago

Democrat city and they love the murder rate. the more murders the more money they can get for themselves and their friends they give money to all these gun groups that are supposed to be helping in the gun violence but they don't when they get that money those people move to the suburbs and buy new cars and say to all the good black people in Philadelphia I got mines.

Charles Cadwallader
3d ago

I'm moving today before things get out of hand! You have to move outside the beltway of urban areas to have a moderate safety factor. Shoot to kill if your life is threatened is always an option there.

Slaughterallleftists
3d ago

it's getting warmer and that means the savages will be getting Restless in Philadelphia

