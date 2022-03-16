Marvel Reveals First Look at the X-Men's Next Hellfire Gala

X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp revealed the single biggest change she would like to see for the MCU's Storm. She talked to ComicBookMovie about her time in the role. Back in X-Men: Apocalypse, Shipp was Ororoe Munroe in a hotly debated entry in that Marvel franchise. While her time as Storm might not have been as long as Halle Berry, the actress is hoping that the MCU does one specific thing in it's treatment of the hero. The star would like a darker complexion woman to play the wildly-popular character. Now, this isn't exactly an unheard of request. Social media is full of calls for Marvel to do exactly this whenever they get around to adapting the X-Men for their universe. But, Shipp felt like it's something that needed to be said before whatever the plans are materialize this time around. Check out what she had to say.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO