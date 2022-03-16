Marvel Reveals First Look at the X-Men's Next Hellfire Gala

Big things are about to happen on Planet Arakko when X-Men Red launches in April. Writer Al Ewing re-teams with SWORD artist Stefano Caselli for a story full of intrigue and action set on the newly terraformed red planet. The series stars Storm, the X-Man, and the regent of Planet Arakko. She's joined by Sunspot, returning from an extended stay in Shi'ar space, Magneto, who is abdicating his position on the Quiet Council of Krakoa, and Abigail Brand, who fans now know is secretly working with Orchis towards her own goals. There's also a couple of members of the Summers family, Cable and Vulcan, involved in the story, making for an interesting mix. But the familiar, Krakoan mutants are the only ones at play. After all, the planet is named for Arakko, Krakoa's once-lost second half, and the Arakki people still have secrets to reveal.
