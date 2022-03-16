ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Reveals First Look at the X-Men's Next Hellfire Gala

By Timothy Adams
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hellfire Gala is coming back for Year 2, except this time the X-Men event will take place in an oversized one-shot instead of a sprawling crossover event. The first look at X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 comes from the cover illustrated by Russell Dauterman, with the current team of X-Men featured...

comicbook.com

