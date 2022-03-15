ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP PHOTOS: Day 20: Babies among innocents of war in Ukraine

Three premature infants lie side by side, swaddled in blankets in a hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, left by the parents who cannot care for them.

The bodies of people killed during Russian shelling lie wrapped in blankets Tuesday at the same hospital, No. 3. Piled against a wall, the horrific image is illuminated by a police officer's flashlight.

And in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a firefighter comforts a woman rescued from an apartment building hit by Russian artillery shells, while another woman who survived the attack screams in horror.

These are images of the innocents caught in the fighting on Day 20 of Russia's assault on Ukraine.

Elsewhere, during a funeral at a church in Lviv, families and friends grieve Ukrainian soldiers killed during a weekend airstrike on a military base in Yarokiv, just miles from the Polish border.

One mourner clutches a Ukrainian flag. Others wail in sorrow over a coffin nearby.

