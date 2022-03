The phrase "it's just business, nothing personal" really doesn't make any sense when you think about it. Because at the end of the day, people care about their "business" a lot. In fact, a strong argument can be made that there really is no difference between the way we live our personal and "professional" lives: if you're going for a high level of fun and satisfaction in your personal relationships, then you're probably doing the same at work.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 HOURS AGO