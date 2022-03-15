ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U7rY3_0egO0SQK00

The Chicago Bears finally made a move on the second day of free agency’s legal tampering period. It just wasn’t a move that’s likely to have fans excited.

The Bears are re-signing long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year, $1,272,500 veteran benefit deal with a maximum $152,500 signing bonus and $1,047,500 total guaranteed, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

In his seven-year career, Scales has appeared in 88 games as a long snapper with the Ravens (2014) and Bears (2015-21), where he recorded eight special teams tackles.

The Bears now have four specialists under contract heading into the 2022 season, including long snapper Beau Brinkley and punter Ryan Winslow, who signed earlier this offseason. Kicker Cairo Santos is also under contract.

Now, the focus shifts to whether or not punter Pat O’Donnell will be brought back on a similar one-year deal, which would keep the Bears’ special teams in tact for the third straight season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NFL
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Scales
Person
Beau Brinkley
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Suspension Likely Coming For Members Of Bubba Wallace’s Team

A suspension looks to be in order for a few members of Bubba Wallace’s team. Wallace lost a wheel in turn 16 at the Circuit of the America’s race on Sunday, which goes against NASCAR rules. It’s most likely going to lead to a four-race suspension for Wallace’s crew chief and two other crew members.
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'absolutely have to add pieces' to WR room

The Green Bay Packers don’t play football games in March. Or April. Or June. Or even July, for that matter. The team’s receiver position might be in shambles after losing Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling this month, but the Packers have time to make additions before real games are played, and coach Matt LaFleur fully understands that there’s both need at the position and opportunity to find replacements.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Long Snapper#Nfl Network#American Football#Scales
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Hubert Davis gets emotional as UNC punches ticket to Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to New Orleans and a date with arch rival Duke in the Final Four. But before the tense week begins, the Tar Heels are going to celebrate their 69-49 over Saint Peters. Following that win, UNC head coach Hubert Davis was interviewed on the court by CBS reporter Jamie Erdahl to get his reaction to the win and a Final Four in his first season as head coach. But as Davis started to answer questions, he got very emotional and couldn’t hold back his tears. Watch as Davis goes through those emotions during the interview: UNC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Auburn assistant hired to Indianapolis Colts

A former Auburn defensive assistant is heading to the NFL. Brent Jackson, who served as a graduate assistant for the Tigers in 2021, is joining the Indianapolis Colts as a Defensive Quality Control coach. Jackson was initially set to coach at Oregon as a graduate assistant working with defensive backs after being hired by the Ducks in February.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon blasts its way to a series win over the Trojans

Oregon figured out the USC bullpen just in time. The Trojans relievers dominated the entire weekend, but Josiah’s Cromwick’s three-run home run in the eighth inning tied the game at 6-6 and Tanner Smith’s solo shot gave the Ducks the 7-6 lead and eventual win to take the series from USC. Kolby Somers pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season. With the victory, the Ducks move to 16-7 overall and 7-2 in Pac-12 play. They also hold on to first place with a third of the conference season in the books. USC falls to 14-8 overall and 4-5 in...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

89K+
Followers
137K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy