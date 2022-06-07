Rachel and Gabby’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants: Meet the Men Competing in Season 19!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What a consolation package! Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia may not have won Bachelor Clayton Echard ' s heart, but they are going to have a bunch of men competing for theirs as the next Bachelorettes . The two ladies were both named the joint leads for season 19 of the ABC reality show during March 15's After the Final Rose special.

After not making it to Clayton's final rose selection, an honor that went to Susie Evans , Rachel and Gabby stole fans' hearts after standing up for themselves post-split. For the entire season, fans have hoped that Rachel or Gabby would take on the leading lady role after spoilers leaked that Susie was the winner . And now, Bachelor Nation's dreams can become a reality!

*Sigh* Not Many 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Couples Are Still Together

Who Are Rachel and Gabby's Bachelorette Contestants?

While we didn't get to meet any of Rachel and Gabby's men during After the Final Rose , host Jesse Palmer teased a few details, like how they will "figure it out together" and he will be returning as host! “You truly are deserving of this," he told both ladies after watching their brutal breakups with Clayton.

Gabby and Rachel expressed their excitement and said they "did it once together" so they can't wait to do it again. Rachel gushed that she wants to find someone who is "supportive and someone who loves me," while Gabby says the main thing she's looking for is someone who is "emotionally intelligent, mature and who can challenge me."

Later, on March 22, ABC released the official list of Rachel and Gabby's contestants, including a pair of twins!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiY5W_0egNzG9X00

When Does Rachel and Gabby's Bachelorette Season Premiere?

Executive vice president of ABC’s unscripted content Robert Mills confirmed they are “giving Bachelor Nation a break” in a tweet and that The Bachelorette will premiere on July 11!

Has The Bachelor or The Bachelorette Had 2 Leads Before?

This isn't the first time the Bachelorette has seen two leading ladies. In 2011, both Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson were awarded the honor ... with a catch, of course. Before the competition began, contestants voted for which woman they wanted to become the Bachelorette.

As fans know, Kaitlyn came out on top, and in the end, she chose contestant Shawn Booth as her winner over Nick Viall . Come November 2018, Kaitlyn and Shawn called it quits. The former Dancing With the Stars personality has since moved on with fiancé Jason Tartick .

Here's hoping Gabby and Rachel's season will be just as memorable!

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos and learn more about Rachel and Gabby's season 19 Bachelorette contestants.

Comments / 4

Roxana Caceres
03-19

I wish these ladies the best of luck, don’t sleep with a man to prove your love, it’s not worth it at the end you both lost. Think 🤔 clearly

Reply
11
