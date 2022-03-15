ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Storms possible Thursday evening and night

Killeen Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for late Thursday into Thursday night. The risks are for large hail and gusty winds primarily. A stray...

kdhnews.com

WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
WBRE

Saturday winter storm: what you can expect

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Some parts of our viewing area could have significant snow accumulations by Saturday evening. The winter storm will move in late Friday night with a period of rain and snow, changing to all snow by Saturday morning. The snow will be steady and heavy at times. It will start to taper off […]
natureworldnews.com

Solar Storm Alert: Massive Solar Eruption Expected to Hit Earth on Thursday

According to space weather analysts, Earth may be in the path of coronal mass ejection (CME), a kind of sun explosion, which is expected to arrive on Thursday. By interfering with the Earth's magnetic field, CMEs can cause great damage to Earth's electrical infrastructure. But it is unlikely that Thursday's CME will cause problems.
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
103.9 The Breeze

Heavy Snow Forecast For Upstate New York This Weekend

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend which means it will start to feel more like Spring. So we thought!. Gotta love March in Upstate New York, right? Last weekend we hit 65 degrees and we are supposed to start getting our spring fever really going this weekend as we set our clocks ahead one hour at 2 am Sunday. Well, the extra hour of daylight will be there at the end of the day Sunday, but it looks like it will be reflecting off a fresh blanket of snow. And let me apologize now - I think I may have jinxed us by speculating we could have one of our least snowy winters on record this year.
WESH

Cool and mild Monday, but severe threat ahead

Nice comfy cool start, but we're heading to the 60s and 70s for highs today... and it's nice and bright too!. While we're nice and quiet today, just know that we're looking at the threat for strong to severe storms tomorrow late into Wednesday early; Our area is under a level 1 out of 5 threat for strong to severe storms, and while that's low- it's not nothing. Stay aware!
Local Profile

One more small Texas winter storm coming our way

As ready as we Texans are for spring, there’s one more little hit of Texas winter storm activity coming our way today. Here’s what to expect. Yes, there may be white stuff in the DFW metroplex today. According to the Plano forecast on Weather.com, rain showers today could change to snow showers this afternoon (chance of precipitation is 50%). The temperature will be steady in the mid 30s Fahrenheit. It will get down to 27 degrees Fahrenheit tonight.
KFDM-TV

Tornado causes damage in North Texas

FANNIN COUNTY — A confirmed tornado caused damage Monday night in North Texas, near Leonard in Fannin County, about one hour northeast of Dallas. The National Weather Service on Tuesday morning confirmed the tornado, though officials still had to assess damage to determine the tornado's rating. No injuries are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cleanup Underway After Tornado Rips Through Fannin County

Teams from the National Weather Service are expected to be out in Fannin County Tuesday to survey the damage left behind after a tornado Monday evening west of the town of Leonard. NBC 5 crews found a trail of damage, several buildings and barns were destroyed at a farm along...
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
