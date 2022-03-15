Severe Storms possible Thursday evening and night

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend which means it will start to feel more like Spring. So we thought!. Gotta love March in Upstate New York, right? Last weekend we hit 65 degrees and we are supposed to start getting our spring fever really going this weekend as we set our clocks ahead one hour at 2 am Sunday. Well, the extra hour of daylight will be there at the end of the day Sunday, but it looks like it will be reflecting off a fresh blanket of snow. And let me apologize now - I think I may have jinxed us by speculating we could have one of our least snowy winters on record this year.

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO