Paralympic athlete Amy Purdy headed into Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame

A proposal to make daylight saving time permanent is finding bipartisan support in the House after its passage in the Senate. But it’s unclear when – or if – the lower chamber will take up the legislation as leaders punt the effort to the back burner in favor of other pressing matters, including responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
What's next for Jussie Smollett after his release from jail on Wednesday? Several legal experts gave their opinions in interviews with Fox News Digital. Smollett was granted a release on bond from the Cook County Jail in Illinois pending the appeal of his conviction. A panel of three appellate judges came down with the ruling in a 2-1 decision granting the former "Empire" star’s release after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000.
A Moscow court has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to the Russian state news agency Tass. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges. They were identified as containing oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
KYIV/LVIV, Ukraine, March 17 (Reuters) - International outrage over Russia's invasion of Ukraine grew on Thursday as U.S. and Ukrainian officials said civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre had been killed by Russian forces. U.S. President Joe Biden called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a war...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Survivors began to emerge Thursday as authorities worked to rescue hundreds of civilians trapped in the basement of a theater blasted by Russian airstrikes in the besieged city of Mariupol, while ferocious Russian bombardment killed dozens in a northern city over the past day, the local governor said.
President Biden 's coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients will depart in April to return to private life, the White House announced Thursday. Zients, who helped coordinate the largest vaccination campaign in American history through multiple waves of the pandemic, will be replaced by Ashish Jha, a public health expert who currently serves as dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
The Federal Reserve’s decision Wednesday to initiate the first of what is expected to be a series of interest rate hikes will make debt more expensive for U.S. consumers who are already paying higher prices for gas and energy, experts say. People who carry balances month to month with...
Comments / 0