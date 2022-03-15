ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Panthers agree to terms with Marquis Haynes Sr.

By Darin Gantt
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The Panthers held onto some defensive line depth, which they certainly needed. The team on Tuesday agreed to a new two-year deal with defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. He would have...

