NFL free agency: D’Onta Foreman agrees to deal with Carolina Panthers, per report

By Chance Linton
247Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree agent running back D'Onta Foreman is reportedly heading to the Carolina Panthers. The two sides have agreed to a one-year deal worth $2 million, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. The former Texas Longhorns star is coming off his best season in the NFL after signing...

