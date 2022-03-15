ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

D'Onta Foreman will sign with Panthers

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former third-round pick for the Texans will be entering his fifth season, having spent the past four in Houston...

The Spun

Tyler Lockett Has Message About Colin Kaepernick After Workout

As they agreed to in a Twitter exchange Sunday, Tyler Lockett ran routes for Colin Kaepernick this afternoon. When the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback asked if any pass-catchers were willing to practice with him, the Seattle Seahawks wideout graciously accepted the offer. They followed through on those plans the...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Reportedly Furious: NFL World Reacts

A reportedly agreed-upon deal between defensive end Randy Gregory and the Dallas Cowboys fell through, and owner Jerry Jones is apparently not happy. CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker reported moments ago that Jones is “livid” that the team attempted to tweak the contract after Gregory had already agreed to sign. This action led to Gregory eventually spurning the Cowboys for the Broncos.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Tight End

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t make the signing they wanted Tuesday. At least they picked up a minor consolation prize. Following initial reports that they re-signed Randy Gregory, the star pass-rusher instead agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos, per Vic Lombardi. As a result, Cowboys fans may not be in the mood to learn about their backup tight end staying put.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Considering Trade With Cowboys

The New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys could soon be working on a trade. The Patriots are reportedly weighing acquiring Cowboys offensive lineman La’El Collins via trade. Word on the street is the Cowboys are expected to release Collins. However, if they can get something in return for the...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
Za'Darius Smith signs five-year deal with Ravens

Za'Darius Smith and the Ravens have re-united. The two sides are in agreement on a five-year deal with a base value of $35 million and a max value of $50 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith returns to the team that drafted...
NFL
Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots add CB depth with Terrance Mitchell signing

Help is on the way in the New England Patriots' secondary. The Patriots are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Terrance Mitchell to a one-year, $3 million contract, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday. A seventh-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2014, Mitchell has played for five teams over his...
NFL
Dwayne Haskins receives original-round tender from Steelers

Pittsburgh has placed an original-round RFA tender on quarterback Dwayne Haskins. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) As expected, Haskins receives an RFA tender which is worth $2.54 million. The 24-year-old QB is currently third on the depth chart behind newly-acquired Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. Whether there will be an actual competition for the starting job remains to be seen given the contract Trubisky received yesterday. At this point, Haskins has no fantasy value.
NFL
Shaq Mason traded to Buccaneers

Per Field Yates, the Patriots are trading guard Shaq Mason to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fifth-round pick. (Field Yates on Twitter) This move gives Tampa Bay an excellent replacement for their former Pro-Bowl guard Ali Marpet who recently retired. Mason is a two-time Super Bowl champion and already has a great rapport with quarterback Tom Brady who decided retirement does not suit him. A solidified offense line will help the run-game and obviously help keep Brady upright which in turn will be beneficial for the Bucs receiving weapons.
NFL
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Screwing Up The Free Agency Market

NFL free agency opened up yesterday, and one team showed a willingness to spend more than anyone else: the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville spent lavishly on wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and also signed tight end Evan Engram to a one-year deal worth at least $9 million. The Jaguars also added linebacker Foye Oluokun and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi for a combined $75 million.
NFL
James White will re-sign with Patriots on two-year deal

The deal is worth $2.5 million with $500,000 guaranteed. The former fourth round pick of the Patriots, White has played his entire career under Bill Belichick, racking up 381 receptions for 1278 yards and 25 touchdowns. He is a safer play in PPR leagues for this purpose while keeping in mind that New England's backfield is one of the most unpredictable for fantasy in the league.
NFL

