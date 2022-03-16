ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: 4-round Saints mock draft with finalized draft order

By dylansanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiAUf_0egN84r400

We have now learned that the New Orleans Saints will be awarded two compensatory third round selections in the 2022 NFL draft. They will be receiving the 98th overall pick for losing Trey Hendrickson to the Cincinnati Bengals as well as the 101st selection for Terry Fontenot’s departure to the Atlanta Falcons. That gives New Orleans five picks in the first four rounds, four of them inside the top 101.

Let’s take a look at what a four-round Saints mock draft would look like up to this point in what has a fairly quiet free agency period for the team, in terms of official moves. There are some assumptions to be made about how the rest of free agency plays out over the next couple of days, and I’m working through this thinking that the Saints will sign a quarterback, a wide receiver, and a safety before the draft. That’s going to impact our draft needs:

Round 1, Pick 18: WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ARCrr_0egN84r400
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

I simply selected the best wide receiver available, who just happened to also be the best deep threat in the draft, in my opinion. Jameson Williams was there, so I took the opportunity and ran. Where medicine and doctors are at in this point, an ACL tear isn’t nearly as scary as it used to be. Especially not frightening for someone who is “ahead of schedule” as Williams was reported to be by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Outside of just running down the field, he has also shown the ability to run routes extremely well and has the moves to work himself open wherever the quarterback needs him to be. He would be the playmaker that people have been begging the Saints’ front office to draft for years.

Round 2, Pick 49: DT Travis Jones, UConn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axfdL_0egN84r400
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Now, the possibilities are endless for the Saints, as there are great options at every position of need. I could grab a young quarterback that has a ton of upside, take a freak athlete anywhere on the field, stock up at wideout, maybe even select an exciting young running back. Instead, I’ll do the most Saints thing possible and choose to draft one of the big uglies.

The selection in the second round was the defensive tackle out of Connecticut, Travis Jones. People forget that defensive lineman can be crazy athletes as well, and Jones is exactly that. He posted a 9.64 Relative Athletic Score at the NFL combine, running a 4.92-second 40 yard dash at 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds. He won’t be asked to run that far that fast during a game, but it goes to show how impressive an all-around athlete he is. Jones is also strong and brings in a solid set of moves to contribute early in New Orleans.

Round 3, Pick 98: OL Ed Ingram, LSU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rz9WT_0egN84r400
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

I have had a feeling that offensive tackle isn’t the first spot on the line that the Saints will want to address in the off-season. A Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst duo wouldn’t be abysmal next season. I saw an opportunity to add a big and mean player on the interior here, so I did that.

Ed Ingram was my selection. Ingram is coming off of a great Senior Bowl, and college career with experience at both guard spots and even solid appearances as a tackle. The talent and just natural ability is there for Ingram, he just needs to find consistency. At points in college, he was considered a lock for the first round. Could end up as a huge steal for someone around this spot.

Round 3, Pick 101: RB James Cook, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1vrH_0egN84r400
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints need to add another running back, and they could do a lot worse than James Cook. Cook shared a backfield with Zamir White this season at Georgia, and while both seem like NFL players, Cook was always the standout for me.

Cook is known for his receiving ability, and for very good reason, but his skill as a runner should not be understated. He is a smart and efficient runner behind the offensive line, waiting to make the best cut available to him, and once he does that he is usually running past whatever linebacker is in his way.

Round 4, Pick 120: TE Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcr79_0egN84r400
Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (9) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Eric Coley (34) tackles during the first quarter at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If the Saints go an entire off-season without bringing in a new tight end, the fandom may have a collective meltdown. I’ll take care of that here and select one of the most intriguing prospects in the entire draft in Chigoziem Okonkwo out of Maryland. Okonkwo was the fastest tight end at the combine, and would slide into that receiving role at the position that the Saints have made room in the playbook for.

Okonkwo was underutilized in college, to the surprise of no one, but would immediately have a role in the Saints offense, which is the most important motif of this draft.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Antonio Brown Video Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

A funny video of former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown went viral on social media earlier this weekend. Brown, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared to mistake someone in South Florida for the pop artist, Pitbull. The former NFL wide receiver told the man he enjoys his...
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cook
Person
Adam Schefter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas native lists Auburn in top 12

On Sunday, 2023 tight end Reid Mikeska listed Auburn among his top 12 schools. The Texas native played three different positions for his high school in 2021. He played tight end, halfback, and receiver. However, his size certainly points towards Mikeska playing tight end at the next level. The Tigers...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Mock Draft#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#4 Round Saints#The New Orleans Saints#The Cincinnati Bengals#101st#The Atlanta Falcons#Round 1#Wr#Acl#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot passes Tim Duncan on rebound list

The North Carolina Tar Heels put together an impressive first half in Sunday’s Elite Eight game against Saint Peters, leading at the break 38-19. A big reason why UNC was able to get out to the big lead was the play of junior forward Armando Bacot. Going into the game, Bacot was a double-double machine passing Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe with 29 on the year, the most in the country. Bacot recorded 15 first-half rebounds to give him 468 on the year, passing Wake Forest legend Tim Duncan for fifth-most in a single season in Atlantic Coast Conference history. It’s also the most...
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Hubert Davis gets emotional as UNC punches ticket to Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to New Orleans and a date with arch rival Duke in the Final Four. But before the tense week begins, the Tar Heels are going to celebrate their 69-49 over Saint Peters. Following that win, UNC head coach Hubert Davis was interviewed on the court by CBS reporter Jamie Erdahl to get his reaction to the win and a Final Four in his first season as head coach. But as Davis started to answer questions, he got very emotional and couldn’t hold back his tears. Watch as Davis goes through those emotions during the interview: UNC...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alison Ojeda discusses Lady Vols' 7-0 win against LSU

No. 31 Tennessee (9-6, 3-4 SEC) hosted LSU Sunday at Goodfriend Tennis Center. The Lady Vols defeated LSU, 7-0. “Overall performance today I thought was outstanding,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “We just got done meeting in the locker room and the message is the same as what it was Friday. We left it all on the court at all nine spots – three doubles, six singles courts. We did the same thing today and we were rewarded with a win. The girls did a really good job.”
TENNIS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Woodruff details No. 4 Tennessee's win at LSU

No. 4 Tennessee (16-5, 4-3 SEC) defeated LSU, 4-1, Sunday in Baton Rouge. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M, 4-3, Friday in College Station. “I thought this weekend was really productive for everyone,” Tennessee head coach Chris Woodruff said. “I thought we learned a lot about ourselves. We learned a lot about overcoming adversity and what it’s going to take to be successful as we get deeper and deeper into the season, with the ultimate goal being success in the postseason.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

89K+
Followers
137K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy