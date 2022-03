JUPITER, Fla. -- "The first day was really good," Jorge Soler said with a smile. It didn't take long for the Soler Era to get off to a strong start, as the Marlins sent 11 batters to the plate during a six-run first inning in Saturday afternoon's 9-2 Grapefruit League win over the Cardinals at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO