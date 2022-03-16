ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Man dies after shooting at residence near Durham park

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

A man who was shot and seriously injured in a Durham shooting on Tuesday afternoon has died.

Police said the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Big Leaf Way outside a residence.

That's not far from West Point on the Eno park.

Police said Wednesday that the victim was taken to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

The shooting did not appear to be random, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator A.P. Ramos at (919) 560-4440 x 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Comments / 2

 

ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

