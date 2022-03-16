“We are brothers": competition drives Missouri's QB room

It’s funny how college football works sometimes.

When asked about quarterback recruiting and competition during a March 8 press conference, Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz responded to the question and threw in a joke at the end.

“Talk to Tyler (Macon) or Brady (Cook),” Drinkwitz said. “They would both love the competition because that’s who we are. But you’re not going to get the chance to talk to them because I’m not going to let you.”

Since arriving in Columbia, Drinkwitz has been hesitant to allow his quarterback room to speak outside of the actual season, especially when there is a serious positional battle going on. So it was a surprise when just a week later the coach allowed both competing quarterbacks to speak with the media.

“I wish you all an early Merry Christmas,” Drinkwitz said.

From St. Louis and East St. Louis, respectively, Cook and Macon trained at the same place in high school — where they first met. As the second and third-string quarterbacks last season, both started at least a game and played in multiple. Now, they’re competing to be a starting SEC quarterback come Sept. 3.

“I think competition makes both parties better in every situation,” Cook said. “There’s definitely balance and I think it makes us both better.”

In his time at the podium, Macon touched on the improvements that he wants to make for next season. He cited passing accuracy, comfortability in the pocket and building trust with his receivers as three things that he has been working on in the past few months.

Cook said that he has been working on his passing progressions, learning to further trust what he sees when he reads an opposing defense. With former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak now in Indiana, Cook has more of a head start compared to past seasons.

“My first team reps last spring were limited, so I think (having more reps) will be big this spring,” Cook said. “Just getting more reps with that group and building chemistry with those guys, I didn’t get a lot of that last year.”

Something both quarterbacks are focusing on is using their legs and athleticism, which will allow the Tigers’ offense to be even more dynamic. Drinkwitz said that he wants his quarterbacks to pick up at least two first downs a game with their legs, something that both Cook and Macon are comfortable with.

“I embrace (being a mobile quarterback) because I have the ability of using my legs,” Macon said. “That’s who I am. I’m going to embrace it and use my legs when I have to.”

When Drinkwitz arrived ahead of the 2020 season, he oversaw the quarterback battle between TCU transfer Shawn Robinson and Connor Bazelak. Two seasons later, he is overseeing another one, this time between Cook and Macon and, come summer, Sam Horn.

Spots aren’t won and lost in the spring, but the month-long “season” is a chance for players to make a first impression ahead of fall camp; both Macon and Cook are embracing the competition.

Tigers to hold draft for spring game

Missouri sets its sights on its Black & Gold Game on Saturday with a draft captained by four seniors — defensive tackle Darius Robinson, offensive lineman Connor Wood, wide receiver Barrett Banister and defensive end Isaiah McGuire to decide the teams.

Robinson and Wood will captain one team with Banister and McGuire manning the other.

“I would pick Trajan Jeffcoat,” Cook joked if he had the first pick. “I don’t want him in my face in the spring game.”

Drinkwitz hopes Team Missouri against Team Tigers excites the players with the strategies and draft options the captains are planning, but the main focus is for coaches to evaluate the growth of players.

“Our number one goal for us was individual player development,” Drinkwitz said. “No better way to see that improvement than to get the chance to cut loose and play.”

Fans get their first peak at the Tigers on Saturday, while Missouri planned to have an open practice last Saturday. The Tigers look to practice at Faurot Stadium each weekend, but winter weather had other plans.

There will be no depth chart this weekend, while Drinkwitz noted that he doesn’t expect strong chemistry between different strings of players. With four and a half months before the fall, Drinkwitz calls Saturday a benchmark to see where players are, while letting them enjoy the interactions.

“Winners get steaks, losers get hot dogs,” Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz praises individual player development

Over the past month, Drinkwitz has continuously preached the idea of “individual player development,” both to his players and to local media members.

With the end of the spring season rapidly approaching, Drinkwitz took the time to discuss what he’s seen developmentally from numerous players so far.

The head coach started by praising Texas A&M transfer cornerback Dreyden Norwood, who has impressed the entire coaching staff throughout his first few months in Columbia. Drinkwitz said that he has seen both struggle and growth from the transfer and that he has been getting a lot of run with the first team.

Elsewhere on the defense, Robinson also has been consistently “dominant” in practices while Chad Bailey has showcased his “physicality.” Offensively, Drinkwitz said that receiver Tauskie Dove has been consistent in making vertical catches, including five during a Saturday practice, while Zeke Powell has shown a lot after being asked to move to right tackle.

“I’m sure there is a lot more that I could point out,” Drinkwitz said, “but those are a couple of guys right off the top of my head where we’re seeing the things that we want to see.”

Quarterbacks Macon, Cook welcome competition

The Tigers have been linked to Jayden Daniels and J.T. Daniels this winter, but with three quarterbacks rostered, Macon and Cook welcome any competition.

The two are going through their second spring but their first quarterback battle. Drinkwitz, although not coaching the quarterbacks this season, could not be more excited to watch it play out.

“They’re both maturing, they’re both trying to do what we asked them to do,” Drinkwitz said. “They both want to be the starting quarterback at the University of Missouri, and they both got the right stuff. I can’t wait to continue to watch this battle unfold, can’t wait to add other guys to and look forward to Sam (Horn) getting in here this summer.

“As the late Colin Powell said, ‘The only thing better than a little competition is a lot of competition.’ We’re going to continue to add competition to this quarterback battle, because we need it more to win in this league. We have to play good deposition.”

This competition mentality is instilled in Macon and Cook as well, while both identified each other as “brothers.” Macon reiterated how competition drives the grind through spring practice, while noting how Cook makes him better and vice versa. But for Macon, this is his first quarterback competition since his sophomore year at East St. Louis.

“Competition is competition,” Macon said. “You are going to win or you’re going to lose, but at the end of day, it is about getting better. … We still interact, we still have that brotherly love where we joke around.”

Cook was asked about the judgment he may face in the quarterback competition with all eyes on him this spring.

“It does feel like every throw is judged and every throw determines what’s going to happen,” Cook said. “Obviously, it’s not like that. The number one goal for spring ball is just individual player development … but it is hard to think through that lens.”

Both Macon and Cook had similar answers Tuesday to the brotherly mentality and the love for competition, but Cook mentioned there is nothing personal at the end of the day.

“Competition is good,” Cook said. “It’s not gonna hurt anything. It’s just gonna make us better, and it’s gonna add to it.”