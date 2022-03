The Federal Trade Commission has indicated it intends to crack down on ag companies that keep diagnostic and repair technology closely guarded. The battle for farmers to fix their own tractors isn’t new. For years, in the face of increasingly complicated farm machinery and proprietary technology that makes it next-to-impossible for owners to do their own repairs, growers and ranchers have been lobbying federal and state governments to push back on the rigid constraints John Deere places on the maintenance and repairs of their equipment. This week, after years of fruitless appeals made to the manufacturing giant, a significant salvo was fired.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO