You won't believe how this mum uses a heavy duty Bunnings tool box in her kitchen

By Amelia Roach
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

A mum has shared the surprising way she uses a heavy duty Tool Trolley from Bunnings in her kitchen.

Jen from Launceston, Tasmania, was getting a custom-made cabinet built for a 'useless wall' in her kitchen when she discovered a tool box from Bunnings.

The $589 storage unit neatly fits against her kitchen wall and contains drawers that perfectly fit all of her pantry necessities.

She stores her spice jars in the first drawer, her extensive variety of tea bags in the second drawer and her rolls of baking paper in the third drawer.

Jen's builder also told her that the Bunnings find actually worked out cheaper than getting a custom-made cabinet created for the space in her kitchen.

Jen sits her microwave on top of the trolley to create more room on her kitchen benchtop and even stores pots and pans in the bottom drawers.

Hundreds have praised Jen for thinking outside the box and many have shared that they also use a Tool Trolley to store their own homeware items in.

'Absolutely love it, such smart thinking. Just make sure you tuck the wheels in so you don't stub your toes,' an impressed user wrote.

'What a way to think outside the box. Looks great and so practical,' another wrote.

Another mum from Queensland also revealed that she uses three Storage Tool Trolleys in her home craft studio to store all of her bits and pieces in
Another mum from Queensland also revealed that she uses three Storage Tool Trolleys in her home craft studio to store all of her bits and pieces in.

She uses the drawers and compartments to store her journals, beads, books, paints, pens, canvases, decorations and ribbon inside.

'[The trolley] allows for ease of access and easily keeps all items organised as long as I remember to put everything away at the end of a session,' she wrote.

IN THIS ARTICLE
