It seems like the Baker Mayfield era is over for the Browns. On Tuesday night, the former No. 1 pick released what appeared to be a farewell message to Cleveland. “The past 4 years have been nothing short of truly life changing since I heard my name called in the draft to go to Cleveland. This is not a message with hidden meaning. This is strictly to thank the city of Cleveland for embracing my family and me,” Mayfield said. “We have made many memories and shared growing in this process through all the ups and down.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO