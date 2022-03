MONTREAL - The Canadiens are looking to get back on the winning track with the archrival Toronto Maple Leafs in town for a classic Saturday night showdown at the Bell Centre. The Habs are coming off a nail-biting 4-3 loss to the first-place Florida Panthers on Thursday. In that game, Nick Suzuki opened the scoring in the first, but Montreal only enjoyed a lead for seven seconds in the game before Florida got on the board. Despite trailing for most of the second and third periods, Paul Byron gave his team hope when he netted his third of the season with just 3:40 to go in regulation, but the Canadiens couldn't complete the comeback and fell to Florida. Jake Evans had the other Montreal marker, while Jake Allen made 38 saves in the loss.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO