ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Junior Dos Santos keeps Triller Triad Combat option open after booking Eagle FC 48 main event

By Farah Hannoun, Danny Segura
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzD40_0egMNZ6d00

MIAMI – Junior Dos Santos hasn’t closed the door on competing at Triad Combat.

Dos Santos (21-9) was scheduled to fight in the main event of Triller’s Triad Combat event against Kubrat Pulev before the event ultimately fell apart. However, Dos Santos was tired of waiting around for the next chapter of his career and has decided to remain in MMA for now.

The former heavyweight champion will face fellow UFC veteran Yorgan De Castro in the Eagle FC 48 headliner on May 20 but is still open to fighting Pulev if that matchup gets rescheduled.

“We are in contact with them (Triller) all the time,” Dos Santos told MMA Junkie while attending Eagle FC 46. “They know all the steps we are doing because they don’t have a next date yet for the show, I’m still willing to go there and fight Kubrat Pulev. I think it’s gonna be a great one, but right now I’m happy because I have a great opponent in front of me, Yorgan De Castro, who’s a very tough striker.

“That’s also gonna be a great challenge to put myself back in the right timing because fighting is all about timing. It doesn’t matter how good you are or if you know techniques. You have to be in a good timing to use the techniques, so this fight is gonna give me that.”

Dos Santos parted ways with the UFC in March 2021 after losing four consecutive fights. He was last seen in action in a second-round TKO loss to former interim champ Ciryl Gane at UFC 256 in December 2020. Since departing from the UFC, Dos Santos dabbled in professional wrestling with AEW, both making appearances and competing in matches.

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Aspen Ladd blasts “the Karen of MMA” Miesha Tate, says she’ll fight her for free: “I just want to hit her”

Aspen Ladd still hopes she can fight Miesha Tate one day. The feud began after Tate blasted Ladd and her coach and boyfriend in Jim West for the way West yelled at her inside the Octagon during the Norma Dumont fight. West was trying to get Ladd going heading into the fifth round as she was clearly losing but Tate claimed that she’s in an abusive relationship.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Greg Hardy among latest wave of fighters removed from UFC roster

Heavyweight Greg Hardy leads the latest group of fighters recently removed from the UFC roster. UFC officials confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hardy along with Sabina Mazo, Davi Ramos and Jared Gooden are no longer part of the roster. All four completed their contracts with the promotion. While it’s possible...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciryl Gane
Person
Kubrat Pulev
Person
Junior Dos Santos
stillrealtous.com

WWE Told Former Superstar He Was Going To Be Third Brother Of Destruction

The Undertaker managed to create quite the legacy for himself before Kane came along, but together as the Brothers of Destruction they added more chapters to their storied careers. It’s hard to imagine WWE adding another talent to the Kane/Undertaker dynamic, but during a recent episode of TalkNShop Doc Gallows...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Not Signing New Deal With The Company

All Elite Wrestling was officially announced three years ago, and since then the company has signed a number of talents from the wrestling world, but it looks like one AEW star’s contract is set to expire. Joey Janela has been with All Elite Wrestling since the beginning, but his...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triller Triad Combat#Eagle Fc#Mma#Tko
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC London: No replacement for Nathaniel Wood, bout against Vince Morales to be rescheduled

There will be no homecoming for Nathaniel Wood at UFC Fight Night 204. The London-born bantamweight was set to face Vince Morales on Saturday at 02 Arena, but was left searching for a short-notice replacement on Wednesday. Morales (11-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) arrived in England to face Wood (17-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) as scheduled, but has dealt with fever since his arrival and was forced out of the fight.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Belal Muhammad reveals how he went from potential main event against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC London to Vicente Luque rematch

Belal Muhammad was one of the only fighters on the entire UFC roster who was calling out undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev — and it turns out he nearly got his wish. After scoring a dominant win over Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson to move his unbeaten streak to seven fights, Muhammad got the call he wanted with a chance to headline the upcoming UFC London card.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yancy Medeiros News

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Lando Vannata beat Yancy Medeiros with a unanimous decision Saturday to open up the main card at UFC on ESPN+ 25 in Rio Rancho, N.M. On paper, UFC on ESPN+ 25’s main-card opener between Yancy Medeiros and Lando Vannata seemed to be one of Saturday night’s best fights. The lightweight duo have the ability to put together “Fight of the Night” caliber brawls on any given evening.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC London bout scratched — ‘This is where my fight week ends’

UFC bantamweight Vince Morales was not medically cleared to compete and as a result, forced to withdraw from his upcoming Nathaniel Wood fight scheduled for the ESPN+ “Prelims” card on Sat. night (March 19, 2022) at O2 Arena in London, England. LIVE! Stream UFC ‘London’ On ESPN+...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy