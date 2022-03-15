ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To school or not to school

UpNorthLive.com

Middle school lesson encourages students to pledge to Black Lives Matter

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent image going viral on Twitter shows a Black Lives Matter PowerPoint presentation at a northern Virginia middle school. “Children were asked to pledge to Black Lives Matter which was something that took a lot of families aback because I think people like the idea in general, but the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation that has pushed this in a lot of schools is deeply controversial, pushing ideas like celebrating queerness and disrupting the nuclear family,” said Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education. “BLM itself also has come out supporting Hamas, supporting Cuba, and so there are a lot of people who have a lot of problems with BLM. So for this to be pushed in a classroom, is a little bit appalling to a lot of people for good reason.”
EDUCATION
Circleville Herald

Circleville City Schools presents State of the Schools

CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools leadership shared their collective vision for the past, present and future of the district at the first “State of the Schools” address under Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Halley this week. The district had a roughly 40-minute program emceed by District Board President Tony...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
KCBY

Oregon City School Board approves Narcan in schools

OREGON CITY, Ore. — The Oregon City School Board approved naloxone in its schools, making sure the life-saving nasal spray can help someone if they are potentially overdosing on an opioid. With the approval, anyone within the schools can be trained to use naloxone, also known by the brand...
OREGON CITY, OR
Morganton News Herald

School for the deaf celebrates school spirit, promotes togetherness

The North Carolina School for the Deaf transformed into “Seussville” in celebration of the school’s Spirit Week last week. Timed to coincide with Read Across America Day, when schools across the nation remember the birthday of iconic children’s author Dr. Seuss, NCSD’s Spirit Week featured five days of contests, games, guest readers and special themed snacks and meals.
EDUCATION
Mid-Hudson News Network

School board votes for censorship in local high school

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – The Wappingers Central School District has banned a book from the John Jay High School Library after receiving a complaint from a parent. The book has never been checked out of the library. At a recent school board meeting, the district voted to remove the...
HIGH SCHOOL
ABC6.com

Providence Public Schools launch in-school vaccination clinics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Providence Public Schools are launching in-school vaccination clinics from March 7 to 11. Vaccination clinics at all District high schools is part of Providence’s latest initiative in a series of measure with the Rhode Island Department of Health to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. According to RIDOH, 35%...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WALB 10

Bainbridge middle school expands with new high school

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Spring Creek Charter Academy is expanding its middle school and adding a high school, one grade at a time for the next few years until they end on 12th grade. “Every kid is different. And just like they want us to differentiate the instruction in the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WREG

Collierville Schools ranked best school district in TN

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Tennessee using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
Jackson Citizen Patriot

These are the high school graduation rates for Washtenaw County schools

ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County’s public school districts have some of the highest overall graduation rates in the state in 2021. Five of the county’s nine major school districts had overall graduation rates higher than 90% for 2020-21: Dexter Community Schools (96.3%), Chelsea School District (96.1%), Saline Area Schools (96%), Ann Arbor Public Schools (91.2%) and Manchester Community Schools (90.8%).
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

