To school or not to school

WASHINGTON (TND) — A recent image going viral on Twitter shows a Black Lives Matter PowerPoint presentation at a northern Virginia middle school. “Children were asked to pledge to Black Lives Matter which was something that took a lot of families aback because I think people like the idea in general, but the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation that has pushed this in a lot of schools is deeply controversial, pushing ideas like celebrating queerness and disrupting the nuclear family,” said Nicole Neily, president and founder of Parents Defending Education. “BLM itself also has come out supporting Hamas, supporting Cuba, and so there are a lot of people who have a lot of problems with BLM. So for this to be pushed in a classroom, is a little bit appalling to a lot of people for good reason.”

EDUCATION ・ 16 DAYS AGO