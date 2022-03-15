ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bachelor’s Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Slam Clayton Echard on ‘After the Final Rose’

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

Speaking their minds. Clayton Echard 's exes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia didn't hold back during After the Final Rose on Tuesday, March 15.

Earlier in the episode, Clayton, 28, broke up with Gabby, 31, and Rachel, 26, at the same time in hopes of rekindling his relationship with Susie Evans . The two women he rejected later got the chance to say their piece during the live portion of the finale.

The women's comments came during the explosive two-part Bachelor finale, which began on Monday, March 14. After Susie left because Clayton confessed that he was also in love with Gabby and Rachel, the former football player decided to tell his remaining two contestants what happened.

In what Jesse Palmer called "the rose ceremony from hell," Clayton told the women that he'd been intimate with both of them during fantasy suites. The Missouri native confessed the same fact to Susie, 28, during the March 7 episode, at which point she left amid a heated discussion .

During an interview with former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe , Clayton claimed that all three finalists told him to "explore" other relationships "fully" before making a decision. “I assumed — this is where I made one of my biggest mistakes [and I wish going forward I learned ask more questions and never assume — because I assumed given the environment that we are, me being the Bachelor in this environment dating 30 women that the real-world rules did not apply," he said during the Thursday, March 10, episode of the "Off the Vine" podcast. "There was some leeway — because this is a very particular environment."

On Monday's episode, Clayton quickly realized his mistake. After his jaw-dropping reveal, Gabby initially told him that she couldn't continue in the competition and didn't accept his rose. Rachel, realizing that she would end up the winner by default, also confronted the Bachelorette alum about the situation, telling him that she felt like their time together was no longer special.

The medical sales rep eventually convinced both women to give him another shot , but the drama didn't stop there. After the contestants met Clayton's family, he realized that he was still in love with Susie .

"I can't shut down what my heart's telling me," he explained. "I love both Gabby and Rachel, but when Susie left, my whole life just got flipped outside down. How am I supposed to just let that go? I'm questioning everything. I realized that, like, through meeting my family, it didn't stop me from thinking about Susie."

Jesse, 43, revealed that Susie was still in Iceland after Clayton confessed that he was still holding out hope for a reconciliation with the videographer.

"I just want closure with Susie," he told the host. "I just want to talk to her again. I feel that what we had was one-of-a-kind and I'm willing to see if there's still something there."

Keep scrolling for more revelations from After the Final Rose .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Is Clayton Echard the Biggest Fuckboy in ‘Bachelor’ History?

Credit where it’s due for The Bachelor and its producers: Choosing to air Tuesday’s episode on International Women’s Day is the best gag this show has pulled in years. We’ve known since the start of the season how Clayton Echard’s journey would end—and now, it’s finally happened. Our emotionally open Bachelor told not one, not two, but all three of his final contestants that he’s in love with them. Things went well enough for him the first two times around, but when Clayton got to his third date of the week, Susie Evans, things crashed and burned in spectacular fashion.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Bachelor Spoilers: Clayton Echard's Finale Reportedly Features A Moment That's Never Happened In The Franchise Before

Y’all, I’m going to say it. This season finale of The Bachelor actually does sound like it might be the most dramatic ending in Bachelor history. Clayton Echard already made franchise history early in the season — when he took a rose back from Cassidy Timbrooks after she lied to him — and it looks like he’s going to do it again, with a finale situation that’s never happened on either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette before.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Season 26 of 'The Bachelor' Has Finished Filming, but There's Still Genevieve/Shanae Drama

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor. Filming for Season 26 of The Bachelor may have already wrapped in 2021, but the drama continues in 2022, sans Clayton Echard. With every season, it's always inevitable that certain women get the villain edit. However, others last long enough to be eliminated but stay in relatively good standing with Bachelor Nation, only to become a villain themselves on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose
shefinds

Ryan Reynolds' Heartbreaking Announcement—I 'Feel Like A Different Person'

When we look at Ryan Reynolds, we see a confident, successful, and funny actor (you only have to look at his Twitter exchanges with 34-year-old wife Blake Lively to see that he is just as funny off-screen as he is on) with a gorgeous wife and three beautiful daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2. However, the 45-year-old Deadpool star just confessed that all isn’t as it seems, as he said on CBS Sunday Mornings that deep down, he is struggling with severe anxiety; and has been for most of his life!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson stuns in bodycon dress during Dolly Parton tribute at ACM Awards

Kelly Clarkson won a standing ovation for her incredible tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Monday night. And while her powerhouse vocals were nothing short of incredible, we were also blown away by her gorgeous appearance! The singer looked otherworldly in a beautiful, black, velvet dress that hugged her curves as she belted out Dolly's classic hit I Will Always Love You.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

'Good Times' Actor Johnny Brown Dies At 84

Johnny Brown, known for his starring role as building superintendent Nathan Bookman on TV sitcom Good Times has died. According to TMZ, Brown's daughter Sharon Catherine Brown said the actor suddenly went into cardiac arrest and collapsed Wednesday while at his doctor's office in Los Angeles getting his pacemaker checked out at a routine appointment. He died later that day at the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lori Harvey Surprised Michael B. Jordan For Valentine’s Day In The Most Creative Way

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood “it” couple Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan always find the cutest ways to show their love for one another. Last Valentine’s Day, Jordan rented out an entire aquarium for Harvey, who he affectionately calls “Turtle,” and gifted her a stuffed turtle of her own along with a turtle-themed diamond bracelet. So, naturally, this Valentine’s Day, Harvey had to one-up her romantic boyfriend by surprising him in the most abstract way one could imagine. Known for his love of video games, the Journal for Jordan actor was playing Call of Duty: Warzone when he approached...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough reunites with ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest and fans go wild

Julianne Hough reunited with her ex-boyfriend Ryan Seacrest on Friday – nine years after their split. The actress and her brother Derek Hough were guests on Ryan's On-Air with Ryan Seacrest show, and he wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room. Ryan admitted that his co-hosts feared the interview would be uncomfortable and "awkward", but the former couple quickly put their minds at ease.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy