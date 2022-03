Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs get BUSY in the legal tampering window, a day after hearing the GOAT Tom Brady will return and re-signing Center Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay locks in their lockdown CB Carlton Davis too! The Tuesday Top 3: NFL Free Agent notes from yesterday. Plus, the Rays in the Freddie Freeman Sweepstakes, Zac with some inside news on the chase of the 1st baseman on What's Up Tampa Bay, Actor Owen Harn IN STUDIO, & The Athletic's Bolts Insider Joe Smith calls from Seattle too... speaking of news, Tom shares some insight on the USF Men's Basketball situation w/ unhappy Bulls Boosters right now!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO