Crushing uncertainty looms over Mykolaiv residents as they await Russian advance

Washington Post
After call with Putin, Macron convinced that ‘the worst is yet to come’ and that Russia wants to take all of Ukraine
PARIS — Russian President Vladimir Putin called French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, in what appeared to have been a markedly more tense exchange than previous conversations between the two leaders. The 90-minute call failed to deliver a diplomatic breakthrough, and a senior French official said it left Macron...
Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'
Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MSNBC
Kremlin vet: They’ll overthrow Putin before giving him ‘bad news’ about Russian setbacks in Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officers are warning Putin is “angry” and “frustrated” that Russia has failed to rapidly seize Ukraine’s capitol city. Russian insider and Putin critic Andrei Kozyrev, who served as the Russian Foreign Minister from 1991 to 1996, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Putin’s state of mind and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.March 10, 2022.
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
China broke its silence on Russia's invasion to say it is 'gravely concerned' about Ukraine's nuclear plants after Russia attacked one
China has avoided condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, and previously slammed the West for imposing sanctions.
Daily Beast
Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit
Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
Russia ‘could split off from global internet’ – and US fears that Russian web could look like China’s Great Firewall
RUSSIA could split off from the global internet as the Kremlin cracks down on the web, officials fear. As real war rages in Ukraine, Russia has is pushing ahead with an intense information war online. A key battleground in the Kremlin's online crackdown is the Russian internet. Several businesses have...
Now-deleted Kamala Harris tweet claimed US is supporting Ukraine 'in defense of the NATO alliance'
A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of. "When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking...
Ukrainians have found mystery warheads that look like darts. They're Russia's new weapon.
Russia may have erred in using a secret warhead against Ukraine that will be an "intelligence bonanza" for the US, an expert said.
Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place
LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012...
Daily Beast
Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine
Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
Russia's struggling military is leaving Putin with only terrifying options in Ukraine
Ukrainians have exposed the deep flaws in Russia's military. As it nears major cities, Putin's options for victory are narrowing.
FOXBusiness
Once Putin takes Ukraine capital, Poland and Baltics ‘absolutely’ next: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov
Human Rights Foundation Chairman and former Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov issued a stern warning that if the U.S. doesn’t get tougher on Russia, Poland and the Baltic States will "absolutely" be next. "[Putin] will move to the Baltics or the Poles because he wants escalation," Kasparov said on...
Ukraine news – live: Russian troops retreat from Mariupol as Zelensky prepares to address US Congress
A senior US defence official has said that Russia’s military advances outside of a number of cities in Ukraine have “stalled”. There has been no “appreciable” change on advances on the capital city of Kyiv or the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, but the southern port city of Mariupol is “isolated”.Meanwhile, a convoy of more than 160 cars departed from Mariupol on Monday, according to local officials, in what appeared to be the first successful attempt to arrange a “humanitarian corridor” to evacuate civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city.People have been trapped in Mariupol for more than two weeks...
Russia Attacks Ukraine As Defiant Putin Warns US, NATO
Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
Putin moves to seize foreign planes, Zelenskyy says fleeing Russians 'supply' his army: LIVE UPDATES
Putin signed a law enabling Russia to seize foreign aircraft as sanctions impact his country's aviation industry. Zelenskyy said fleeing Russians are "supplying" his army. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Monday that a "technical pause" has taken place during a fourth round of talks between Ukraine and Russia. Pinned.
Russian steel billionaire calls the invasion of Ukraine 'a huge tragedy that is impossible to justify'
Vladimir Lisin is one of Russia's richest men and is the 81st richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg's billionaire index.
Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel
VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
US says it has information that China signaled it may be open to offering Russia some military and financial assistance for Ukrainian war, according to reports
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with a senior Chinese official on Monday and warned Beijing against aiding Russia in its Ukrainian war.
