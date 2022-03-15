FILE - Haaland squaw

Related
House Republicans who challenged Biden's win are losing lots of corporate cash
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, dozens of companies said they would suspend political donations to Republican lawmakers who had backed then-President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud in the 2020 election. More than one year later, Republicans in...
Sage grouse farm secures five-year extension
The Wyoming game bird farm trying to raise sage grouse in captivity will stay open past the program’s original sunset date. State lawmakers authorized the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in 2017 to permit experimental sage grouse farming — a controversial departure from standard conservation methods — through the end of 2022. A bill to extend it passed the Legislature and was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mark Gordon. ...
Haaland: Report on Indigenous boarding schools expected soon
The Interior Department is on the verge of releasing a report on its investigation into the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland told journalists during a call Wednesday that the report will come out in April but didn't specify a date. She first outlined the initiative in June, saying it would uncover the truth about the loss of life and the lasting consequences of boarding schools.
State auditor to announce re-election bid
State auditor to announce re-election bid State Auditor Kriti Racines will run for reelection this year, according to a press release. The office of auditor is a partisan position, and Racines beat out Nathan Winters by almost 20 points in the 2018 midterms. She won in the general election by a landslide. “This office is...
Washington state begins to purge ‘squaw’ from place names
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Committee on Geographic Names (COGN) has started work on a federal proposal to rename 18 geographic features in the state which include the name “squaw.” It’s part of a nationwide effort to rid federal lands of a term the U.S. government has deemed a racial slur for Native Americans. In November, Deb Haaland, secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI), signed two orders creating administrative bodies to review and replace derogatory geographic feature names across the...
Virtual town hall to address landlords’ questions about ERAP
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services encourages landlords to join the March 25 virtual town hall to learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). During the town hall, landlords will learn how to increase their cash flow by helping eligible renters apply for ERAP. The town hall will cover eligible renters and expenses, the application process, how to receive up to 18 months in advance rent and the authenticity of letters of intent for those without a current residence. Get the...
Wyoming US Sens. Barrasso and Lummis sponsor bill to ban importing Russian uranium
CHEYENNE – Wyoming's two U.S. senators are among a few Republican members of Congress who are sponsoring new legislation to ban imports to the U.S. of Russian uranium. The newly introduced proposal is numbered Senate Bill 3856. It is titled "A bill to prohibit the importation of uranium from the Russian Federation." Congressional records show that this proposal was introduced Wednesday. It was referred to the Senate Energy and Natural...
Mayor to sign bias crime ordinance at depot Friday morning
CHEYENNE – Following its approval at Monday's City Council meeting, Mayor Patrick Collins will publicly sign the city of Cheyenne’s bias crime ordinance at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, in the Historic Cheyenne Depot lobby, 121 W. 15th St. The ordinance passed by an 8-1 vote on third reading at Monday’s council meeting. The ordinance makes it a misdemeanor to intimidate or maliciously harass someone based on race, color, religion, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, disability or political affiliation. To view the ordinance, visit https://tinyurl.com/cheyennebiasordinance2022.
