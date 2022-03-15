FILE - Haaland squaw

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Family Services encourages landlords to join the March 25 virtual town hall to learn more about the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). During the town hall, landlords will learn how to increase their cash flow by helping eligible renters apply for ERAP. The town hall will cover eligible renters and expenses, the application process, how to receive up to 18 months in advance rent and the authenticity of letters of intent for those without a current residence. Get the...

