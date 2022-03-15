ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FILE - Haaland squaw

Secretary Haaland on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, declared "squaw" to be a derogatory term and said she is taking steps to remove the term from federal government use and to replace other derogatory place names.

