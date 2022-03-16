US Forecast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;37;56;44;Partly sunny;SSE;5;62%;3%;4. Albuquerque, NM;66;40;70;41;Partly sunny;NNW;6;19%;27%;6. Anchorage, AK;28;23;39;26;Cloudy;NNE;10;61%;86%;1. Asheville, NC;63;46;53;46;Cooler with rain;E;8;83%;100%;1. Atlanta, GA;65;53;60;51;Occasional rain;NE;7;81%;96%;1. Atlantic City, NJ;65;45;57;47;Mostly sunny;SE;7;78%;60%;5. Austin, TX;77;48;82;54;Sunny and...

AccuWeather

AccuWeather’s 2022 US spring allergy forecast

AccuWeather forecasters break down how the weather will influence the upcoming allergy season — and how conditions will create a particularly rough pollen season in one region of the country. The latter part of winter has been brutally cold across much of the United States, and March has brought...
ENVIRONMENT
Deadline

Asian American Journalist Fired By Seattle ABC Affiliate KOMO After Covering Proud Boys Protest

Click here to read the full article. Jonathan Choe, a veteran reporter for the ABC television affiliate KOMO in Seattle, has written an essay on Medium claiming he was fired for his coverage of a rally by the controversial Proud Boys group. Choe was covering the rally in the Washington state capital of Olympia earlier this month. He tweeted a photo montage of the Proud Boys rally, including some controversial music in the clip. That drew outrage from the Twitterati, who allegedly accused him of being a “white supremacist.” “Let me start off by saying I am not a neo-Nazi, fascist, or...
SEATTLE, WA
The Ledger

Luxury apartments planned for site of former Lake Wire Retirement Center

Developers are seeking to build a luxury apartment building at the site of a former assisted-living facility on the north side of Lake Wire. Fensalir Real Estate, based in Tampa, bought the former Lake Wire Retirement Center property in August, after the owners closed the facility that had operated since 2003. The company, using the name Lake Wire Apartments LLC, paid $800,000 for the half-acre property at 315 W. Peachtree St., according to county records.
LAKELAND, FL
Outdoor Life

GoGun Gas Pedal: A Game Changer for Handguns

We live in a time of plenty when it comes to customizing and accessorizing our firearms, and the GoGun Gas Pedal is a fine example of that. The performance we can squeeze out of our modern designs would flabbergast pistol shooters of decades past. Contemporary handgun designers approach their task with a completely different mindset about how a pistol is meant to be fired than those in the early 20th century. I don’t think John Browning envisioned IPSC or USPSA shooters blazing through ammunition as quickly as they can stuff magazines in their pistols.

