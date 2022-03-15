Report: Levi Wallace to sign with Steelers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Levi Wallace has agreed to a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, WGR has confirmed. The deal was first reported by NFL analyst Jordan Schultz, who says the deal is worth a total of $8 million.

Wallace was an unrestricted free agent for a second-straight offseason, but decided to re-sign with the Bills last year on a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

The 26-year-old joined the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Alabama in 2018. Originally on the practice squad, he was signed to the active roster, started immediately and never looked back. He played in 52 career games, starting every one of them.

This season, Wallace became the Bills’ de facto No. 1 cornerback after Tre’Davious White went out with an ACL injury on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans against the Saints.

Wallace exits Buffalo with 219 career total tackles, including seven for loss, and six interceptions.

