The past couple of years have seen a number of CEOs and company owners exiting their posts, from Disney CEO Bob Iger in February 2020 to Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani in February 2021. These moves, as well as the ideas and motivations behind them, have cast a new light on one of the most crucial business fundamentals: exit planning. One of the often-overlooked components of leadership and success, this should be an integral part of a business plan from the start, because how you exit can have a major influence on your business's ultimate goals and provide it with a clear future direction.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO