FAIRBURY, Ill. — As farmers walked through Jim Ifft’s Livingston County fields March 10, they could already see the green of oats, crimson clover and camelina cover crops. While the cover crops are just starting to grow now, in just a couple months it will be time to terminate them. Glyphosate is still the best at killing cereal rye, triticale and barley, Ifft said. If you have legumes or brassica in the mix, you will need broadleaf control.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO