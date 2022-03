In my travels town to town, I've seen a flag flying in some people's yards. The flag says, "Don’t blame me. I voted for Trump." Well, I, for one, want to say I don't blame you for voting for Trump; it was a free, fair and most secure election ever. You didn't know Trump would take losing a little hard. You couldn't have known that Trump would call his most loyal supporters to D.C. to speak to them. Of course, he convinced them that if they walked to the Capitol , they could convince Vice President Mike Pence and Congress that Trump actually won.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO