Coronavirus: US Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 12 days ago
WASHINGTON — Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed early Tuesday evening.

Although U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative, she is curtailing her schedule after learning of her husband’s diagnosis, The Associated Press reported.

Harris spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that the Vice President would not participate in a planned Equal Pay Day event slated for Tuesday night at the White House with President Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution,” CNN reported.

The event had just begun when Emhoff’s test results were released, the network reported.

“The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” Singh said.

Biden and Harris appeared together Tuesday afternoon, mingling with lawmakers at an event marking the signing of a $1.5 trillion government funding measure, the AP reported.

Biden most recently tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said before Emhoff’s diagnosis was made public.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

