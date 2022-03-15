ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Ohtani aims for improvement even after MVP season for Angels

By GREG BEACHAM
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYnzX_0egLZmLP00
Angels Spring Baseball Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani waits to hit during the teams' spring training baseball workouts, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) (Matt York)

TEMPE, Ariz. — (AP) — Baseball had seen nothing like Shohei Ohtani's unanimous AL MVP season in over a century.

With the new season arriving quickly for his Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani is eager to make more history.

“I feel like I can’t be doing the same thing as last year, to have the same stats as last year,” Ohtani said Tuesday through his interpreter at the Angels' spring training complex. “I need to get better and keep on improving, so that's the plan.”

Ohtani's stats were absolutely daunting in 2021: A 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts over 130 innings on the mound, and a .965 OPS with 46 homers and 100 RBIs at the plate.

Even after the most impressive two-way season since Babe Ruth's heyday, Ohtani remains unsatisfied.

“Obviously, skills-wise, there's room for improvement," Ohtani said. "But physically, I already feel a lot stronger than last year, so I think we're on a good start.”

Ohtani wants to do more in every area, and he's hoping that production will translate into more team success for a franchise that hasn't had a winning season since three years before he arrived stateside. He hasn't made as many significant additions to his offseason training regimen as he did before last season, justifiably feeling that what he has been doing is still working well.

“Nothing is really going to change personally just for having one good year,” Ohtani said. “I feel like the key is to continue having success for a lot of years to come. As long as we can do that, I feel like our team is in a good spot.”

Angels manager Joe Maddon sees one particular area where Ohtani might be able to expand his game, even though he has zero complaints about last season.

“It’s hard to imagine he’s going to do more this year than he did last year,” Maddon said. “I’ll take a repeat performance, adding maybe several more innings as a pitcher. But he’s just a different animal. He’s a good man that happens to be a really good baseball player.”

Ohtani made 23 starts last season in the Angels' six-man rotation, and that number isn't likely to rise by more than a couple of starts. Los Angeles bolstered its starting rotation in the offseason with the additions of Noah Syndergaard and Michael Lorenzen, but the Angels are still counting on Ohtani to excel on the mound.

Ohtani hopes to improve his control this year, particularly early in the season. He seems likely to be the Angels' opening day starter on the mound April 7, although Maddon won't confirm it yet.

“There is a part of me that would like to start opening day, but it's not what I'm really thinking about,” Ohtani said. “Whether I'm hitting or pitching on opening day, I just want to get off to a good start.”

Ohtani and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara met with Maddon on Tuesday morning to renew their connection. Maddon believes he has a good system in place with Ohtani and Mizuhara, and he intends to keep the same constant dialogue this season, paying particular attention to the health of Ohtani's legs because any weakness could lead to overcompensation in other areas.

In fact, the biggest obstacle of Ohtani’s offseason might have arisen when baseball owners imposed their lockout: Mizuhara had to resign from his position as an Angels staff member or he wouldn’t have been able to stay in daily contact with Ohtani as a team employee.

Mizuhara, who grew up in Japan before attending high school and college in the Los Angeles area, has been Ohtani’s right-hand man since their days with the Nippon-Ham Fighters. The Angels immediately rehired Mizuhara after the lockout ended.

Ohtani's long-term future with the Angels isn't settled. He is under team control through next season, but he doesn't sound interested in talking about potential contract extensions during the season.

“There's a really good vibe in the clubhouse right now,” Ohtani said. “All the new guys seem like they're really great guys. I'm excited to play with this team. ... As long as we can all stay healthy, I feel like we have a really good shot at the postseason.”

If the Angels end their seven-year playoff drought, Ohtani is likely to be a big reason. There's another way in which Ohtani is hoping to contribute even more: After several significant rule changes were included in the recent collective bargaining agreement, the Angels would love it if baseball figured out a rule alteration to allow Ohtani to stay in games as a designated hitter after he is pulled as a pitcher.

“I'm hoping it happens," Maddon said. “And the American League West is hoping it does not, if I had to guess.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
Santa Clarita Radio

Five New Faces To Join Dodgers’ 2022 Broadcast Team

Familiar sportscasters Jessica Mendoza and José Mota slated to join the Dodger booth along with former players Adrián González, Eric Karros and Dontrelle Willis. The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday the addition of five new broadcasters that are expected to serve various roles on the 2022 Spectrum SportsNet L.A. broadcast and studio teams, the AM 570 L.A. Sports radio broadcast and the Spanish broadcast on KTNQ 1020 AM.
MLB
WGAU

MLB draft in LA July 17-19 in conjunction with All-Stars

NEW YORK — (AP) — Baseball's amateur draft will be held in Los Angeles from July 17-19, its second straight season located at the city of the All-Star Game. Baltimore will pick first after finishing a major league-worst 52-110 last season. In 2023, the top six selections with be determined by a weighted lottery involving all teams that don't reach this year's playoffs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Babe Ruth
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
WGAU

Verlander's innings, Olson's at-bats garner spring interest

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Justin Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of his generation with eight All-Star appearances, two Cy Young Awards, one MVP, one Rookie of the Year and a World Series title. Now baseball fans are about to see how much the 39-year-old has...
MLB
ESPN

Los Angeles takes on Toronto, aims to break 3-game skid

Los Angeles Lakers (29-40, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (39-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup with Toronto as losers of three in a row. The Raptors are 17-15 in home games. Toronto ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in...
NBA
MLB

With Clevinger, Darvish healthy, Padres rotation falling into place

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres entered the offseason with questions aplenty about the state of their starting rotation. They arrived in Peoria this week and appear to have gotten some favorable answers to those questions. ﻿Mike Clevinger﻿, coming off a second Tommy John surgery in 2020? Ready to go, and...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Mvp#Ap#Era
MLB

GM Minasian says he's not done improving Angels' roster

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian met with the media for the first time since the lockout on Wednesday and indicated that he’s still trying to improve the roster before Opening Day on April 7. The Angels, though, have only made one move since the lockout ended...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

2022 Dodgers Spring Training: SportsNet LA TV Schedule

Every game on the 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training schedule will air live on Spectrum SportsNet LA, a spokesperson confirmed to DodgerBlue.com. Spring Training telecasts will be handled by multiple broadcast teams. SportsNet LA has already been airing Spring Training coverage both from their studio and Camelback Ranch with...
MLB
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
57K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy