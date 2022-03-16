ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

A trade-deadline primer for the St. Louis Blues

By
Pro Hockey Rumors
 12 days ago
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter the middle of March, the trade deadline is inching closer. Where does each team stand and what moves should they be looking to make? We continue our look around the league with the St. Louis Blues.

While many before the season thought the writing was on the wall for an aging Blues team, a variety of breakout years have kept St. Louis on track this year. Jordan Kyrou, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, and Ivan Barbashev are all having career-best years that are giving St. Louis some of the best forward depth in the league, and that’s not to mention a good rebound campaign from Vladimir Tarasenko. They’ve also gotten extraordinary goaltending from Ville Husso in recent weeks, keeping the team near the top of the Western Conference after a hot Jordan Binnington start cooled off. Now, they aim to create a roster that’s capable of giving the city of St. Louis its second Stanley Cup in four years.

34-17-8 (.644), second in Central Division

Deadline Status

Buyers

Deadline Cap Space

$113,333 today, $133,333 in full-season space, 0/3 retention slots used, 44/50 contracts per CapFriendly

Upcoming Draft Picks

2022: STL 1st, STL 3rd, STL 4th, OTT 4th*, STL 5th, STL 6th

2023: STL 1st, STL 2nd, STL 3rd, STL 4th, STL 5th, STL 6th, STL 7th

* – Blues receive Ottawa’s 2022 fourth-round selection if Logan Brown plays under 30 regular-season games for St. Louis in 2021-22. Brown has currently played 21 games.

Trade Chips

The St. Louis Blues have absolutely no salary cap flexibility at this stage to make a trade. While they are operating with a full 23-man roster, meaning they can send a player down and be okay (likely Alexei Toropchenko, who doesn’t require waivers), they’ll likely only have around $1M to work with on Deadline day. With that in mind, any deal they make likely involves a roster player going the other way.

If they can offload him, the most obvious candidate here is defenseman Marco Scandella. Locked in for two more seasons after this with a cap hit of $3.275M, his ice time has dwindled this year as injuries and age have limited his playing ability. It also doesn’t help that he plays the very position St. Louis is looking to upgrade the most — left defense. With him getting surpassed on the depth chart by Niko Mikkola, the fit for Scandella is simply no longer there.

In terms of the prospect pool that they have to deal from, Klim Kostin could be a piece desirable to other teams. He’s gotten into 40 NHL games this year but now finds himself back in AHL Springfield after just four goals and nine points, averaging nine minutes a game. The final pick of the first round in 2017 still carries significant trade value and would satisfy many teams’ want for an NHL-capable player without St. Louis having to deal from their active roster.

The Blues are also in an enviable position among contenders as they still have their first-round selection in each of the next two seasons. It’s a safe bet that the Blues will consider moving one of those picks, as their incredibly deep forward group and breakout year from Husso in net makes them a dark horse for a deep playoff run.

Team Needs

1) Top-Four Left Defenseman – Their top pairing of Torey Krug and Justin Faulk has been utterly dominant this season, but the team’s defense has been lacking behind that. Colton Parayko is still holding his own defensively, but the other half of the defense is plagued by inexperience and mediocrity. Finding a partner for Parayko has to be priority number one for St. Louis, and maybe Ben Chiarot or another defenseman fits that bill.

2) Depth Center – St. Louis could benefit from someone who can challenge Tyler Bozak and others for a spot in the lineup. Bozak’s age has caught up to him this year, and his -11 rating is the worst on the team. With just three goals on the season, a younger, cheap veteran option could be extremely beneficial.

Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers acquire Claude Giroux in blockbuster trade

The Florida Panthers have acquired Claude Giroux from the Philadelphia Flyers, reports The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun. TSN’s Chris Johnston adds that Owen Tippett is part of the package going back to Philadelphia. The Flyers will also receive a 2024 first-round pick from the Panthers, says David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, and a 2023 third-round pick, according to The Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli (link).
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings reportedly place Tyler Bertuzzi on trade block

It’s T-minus six days until the 2022 Trade Deadline, and some names are already off the board with more likely to come prior to Deadline Day. One of those names who’s making a late entry to the fray is Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi, according to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers acquire defenseman Justin Braun from Flyers

Braun, 35, is a pending unrestricted free agent, but represents a nice fit for the Rangers who have decided to push at least a few chips to the middle during their surprising run in the Metropolitan Division. While the team is still on the way up, Igor Shesterkin and company have done enough in the first part of the season to deserve a bit of deadline help.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place high price on Marc-Andre Fleury in trade talks?

The trade deadline frenzy got off to a nice start Monday when the Colorado Avalanche sent two pieces to the Anaheim Ducks for Josh Manson. In Chicago, the Blackhawks are set to join the ranks of sellers as new general manager Kyle Davidson starts in on the rebuild that he recently promised. Front and center among any discussion of the Blackhawks’ deadline plans is Marc-Andre Fleury, who sits as arguably the best goaltender (potentially) available in the next few days.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild the team to watch to acquire Marc-Andre Fleury?

An interesting story circulated today with a new team being added to the watch-list for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury: the Minnesota Wild. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman mentioned earlier that the Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks have had conversations about the veteran goaltender and that it was something to keep an eye on. Even if the two sides could agree on a deal, Fleury has a modified no-trade clause and the Blackhawks do not plan to trade him to a team without his approval, and thus, Fleury would have to want to be traded to the Wild.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings trade defenseman Troy Stecher to Kings for seventh-round pick

The Los Angeles Kings have been shopping for a defenseman and were linked to a number of major targets. However, with the likes of Hampus Lindholm, Ben Chiarot and Mark Giordano now off the table and Jakob Chychrun looking increasingly unlikely to be dealt before the deadline, L.A. has decided to go bargain hunting. The Detroit Red Wings have announced that they have traded defenseman Troy Stecher to the Kings in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Los Angeles has confirmed the deal as well.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blackhawks place Connor Murphy on LTIR, Tyler Johnson on IR

It has been a busy day for Chicago. After shipping Brandon Hagel along with a pair of fourth-round picks to Tampa Bay for two future top-10-protected first-rounders plus wingers Boris Katchouk and Taylor Raddysh, the Blackhawks announced that they’ve placed defenseman Connor Murphy on long-term injured reserve and center Tyler Johnson on injured reserve.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Lightning acquire Brandon Hagel from Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have begun the tear-down, though it will start with a very surprising move. Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff was first to report that Brandon Hagel will be traded, while Andy Strickland of Bally Sports Midwest added that it will be the Tampa Bay Lightning acquiring the young forward. John Bucigross of ESPN reports that the Lightning will send Boris Katchouk, Taylor Raddysh, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Blackhawks in exchange for Hagel, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a fourth-round pick in 2024.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Rangers reportedly have shown interest in Stars winger Alexander Radulov

In most trade speculation about the Dallas Stars, the big names being thrown around are John Klingberg and Braden Holtby. Both players are unlikely to be moved by Monday’s deadline according to general manager Jim Nill, but there is another name on an expiring contract that has drawn at least some interest. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet writes in his latest 32 Thoughts column that the New York Rangers have shown interest in Alexander Radulov.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Golden Knights sign Derrick Pouliot to NHL contract

There’s a new addition to the Vegas Golden Knights’ list of players under NHL contract, but likely not as big a splash as some fans hope for right now. The team has signed veteran defenseman Derrick Pouliot to a one-year NHL deal after he spent the first part of the 2021-22 season on an AHL deal with their affiliate in Henderson.
NHL
Yardbarker

Hurricanes vs. Blues Prediction and Odds (St. Louis Missing a Few Key Pieces Tonight)

The Carolina Hurricanes and St. Louis Blues are two of the best teams in the NHL this year and ready to make a run at the Stanley Cup. However, both teams are also struggling lately. The Hurricanes are still first in the Metropolitan Division but have lost five of their last six games outright. Their lone win came last Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2. Similarly, the Blues are 1-4 in their last five games and are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday. The Blues are third in the Central Division and in danger of falling out of the playoffs if they continue to drop games at this rate.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Panthers acquire Ben Chiarot from Canadiens

The Panthers have added to their back end, acquiring Ben Chiarot from the Canadiens in exchange for their 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round selection (acquired in Wednesday's Frank Vatrano trade), and prospect center Ty Smilanic. Montreal will retain 50% of Chiarot’s $3.5M AAV as part of the deal. Florida GM Bill Zito released the following statement about his newest rearguard:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Nashville Predators still trying to extend Filip Forsberg

The Nashville Predators sit firmly in the first wild card position in the Western Conference, four points ahead of the skidding Vegas Golden Knights and five points ahead of their Central Division rivals, the Dallas Stars. In fact, Nashville is closer to the second-place St. Louis Blues than the Stars are to the, though Dallas does hold two games in hand. With that playoff spot in hand, it certainly would be surprising to see the Predators sell pending unrestricted free agent Filip Forsberg before Monday’s deadline.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin undergoing hip surgery

Veteran goaltender Anton Khudobin last played in a competitive game on Jan. 29 when he suited up for the Texas Stars. He was brought up to the NHL a few days later under emergency conditions but hasn’t played since being returned to the minor leagues the next night. Saad Yousuf of The Athletic wrote Monday that an update on Khudobin was expected in the next few days, but his colleague Pierre LeBrun may have beaten the team to it. LeBrun tweets that Khudobin is undergoing hip surgery with an official update coming Tuesday.
HOCKEY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins sign Jake DeBrusk to two-year extension despite trade request

Despite a trade request that is still active, Jake DeBrusk has chosen to accept an extension offer from the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk’s new contract is a two-year, $4M AAV pact that will take him through his age-27 season. TSN’s Chris Johnston reports that “the belief” is that the Bruins “still want to trade” DeBrusk, and believe that signing him to this extension makes him a more attractive trade asset. DeBrusk was due a $4.41M qualifying offer this offseason from a team looking to retain his rights as a restricted free agent, but now that situation is swapped with a much clearer two-year deal that takes DeBrusk straight to unrestricted free agency when the contract expires.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Senators acquire Travis Hamonic from Canucks for third-round pick

The Vancouver Canucks have made a move with cap savings in mind, trading veteran defenseman Travis Hamonic to the Ottawa Senators. The Canucks will receive a third-round pick in exchange, one that actually originally belonged to them. It’s the same pick that was sent to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for Nate Schmidt in 2020, and then sent to Ottawa in last summer’s Evgenii Dadonov deal. No salary will be retained.
NHL
