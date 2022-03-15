ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Is ‘The Bachelor’ Star Clayton Echard Single? The Season 26 Star ~Kind of~ Found Love

Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 1 day ago

Warning: Spoilers ahead. The Rose Ceremony from hell, Susie Evans ' return and ... no ring. Clayton Echard 's The Bachelor finale might actually have been the most dramatic two episodes yet.

"I'm so broken," the Bachelor, 28, finally told viewers during his first confessional on the Monday, March 14, episode. That was the first of many surprises during the two-night journey that ended with Clayton and no fiancée by his side.

Every Season of 'The Bachelor' That Didn't End With an Engagement

After his blowout fight with Susie, 28 — which ended with her seemingly going home — Clayton came face-to-face with contestants Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia . The drama continued as he told the two remaining women that he was "intimate" with both of them, and is in love with all three. After many tears were shed, Clayton offered roses to both Gabby, 31, (who initially turned him down) and Rachel, 26. They both accepted. The next day, they met the Missouri native's immediate family — mom Kelly , dad Brian and brothers Patrick and Nate Echard .

Even though Clayton's family approved of both Gabby and Rachel, the Bachelor admitted that he felt like he didn't get "closure" with Susie. Thankfully, host Jesse Palmer stepped in to inform Clayton and his parents that Susie was still in Iceland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZ0rI_0egLOMqE00

Amid the live season finale, Bachelor Nation alums stepped on stage and shared their thoughts on the finale thus far. Kaitlyn Bristowe , for one, predicted that he's "going to hurt somebody deeply," noting, "in this case, multiple people deeply."

The former Bachelorette also offered him some advice before heading into his final night. "He has to pursue it with the person that he actually sees his life with, even if Susie could say no, he has to take the risk," Kaitlyn explained.

During the Tuesday, March 15, episode Clayton and Susie saw each other for the first time following their emotional exchange. Following a brief conversation with host Jesse, the Virginia Beach native meets Clayton's parents before pulling him aside for a private conversation.

After revealing she felt "embarrassed" about their last conversation, Clayton apologized for his brash reaction to her concerns , asked for a second chance and convinced her to stay in Iceland.

"I love you and I don't want to lose you," the Missouri native said in part before Susie leaves to think about her next steps.

Bling, Bling! See Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size

After Susie met Clayton's parents, he decided that she was The One and broke things off with a visibly hurt Gabby and tearful Rachel.

Amid the scenes from Iceland, the show cut back to the live finale special where Clayton came face-to-face with Gabby and Rachel for the first time since their breakups. He apologized to both women, taking "full accountability" and "full responsibility" for his past actions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUowP_0egLOMqE00

Back in Iceland, Clayton wrote Susie a letter and prepared to propose. But, when it came time for his proposal, Susie revealed that she didn't have "unconditional" love for him anymore.

"I have made the decision to leave Iceland alone," Susie said, noting it was a "devastating" decision. "I don't think I'm your person."

So, yes, Clayton found love but there was no engagement in the end.

During the live portion of the finale, Clayton revealed that after going back to his "normal" life, he and Susie are together.

"We're really happy and we're happy to be here today," she told viewers. "That's my boyfriend."

Comments / 0

Related
realitytitbit.com

Fans noticed something unusual about Rachel's voice on The Bachelor

The most recent episode of The Bachelor was the iconic home town visits and Season 26’s were full of tears, laughs and a shed load of drama. One of these dramatic moments was when Rachel warned Clayton about her dad’s strictness, however, fans didn’t seem to care about this as they were more focused on Rachel’s unusual voice change.
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

Bachelor’s Gabby Dated Dean and Blake Before Clayton: 5 Things to Know

There’s nothing better than a Bachelor contestant with Bachelor Nation ties! Gabby Windey has been linked to two Bachelorette alums ahead of her journey on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Blake Horstmann revealed in October that he dated the 30-year-old Colorado nurse in the past — after...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Modesto Bee

Who Is Susie Evans? The ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Had Some Major Drama With Clayton Echard

Warning: Spoilers ahead. Everybody loves Susie Evans! The Bachelor season 26 contestant stole Clayton Echard‘s heart — and subsequently broke it amid what would have been their fantasy suites date in Iceland. After the lead told Susie that he was “in love” with her, the two had a heated discussion. Susie brought up her concerns about Clayton possibly being in love and sleeping with the other women.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Ledger-Enquirer

Who Is Tiger Woods Dating? Meet Erica Herman, the Golfer’s Longtime Girlfriend

Tiger Woods (real name Eldrick Tont Woods) hasn’t had as much luck in love as he has on the green, but the world-renowned golfer has seemingly met his match in his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman. After years of dating, and after Tiger’s harrowing rollover car crash in February 2021, the pair seem closer than ever. Here’s everything we know about Tiger’s girlfriend.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Ben Affleck’s Girlfriend Wants Two Wedding Ceremonies? Marry Me Star Allegedly Getting Advice From Ex-Husband Mark Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are, allegedly, planning two weddings in different locations. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have only been dating for a couple of months, but their fans are already urging them to tie the knot. Even though the couple has not said anything about getting engaged or getting married anytime soon, multiple sources have been claiming that the A-listers are already in the process of planning their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Jesse Palmer Says the Bachelor Finale Isn’t the End of the Drama: ‘I Still Don’t Know Who Clayton Ends Up With’

Is your head still spinning after watching that insane episode of The Bachelor: Women Tell All? I'd recap it, but I honestly have no idea how to describe everything that went down. Shanae continued to drive all the women crazy. The women all yelled at Shanae. Clayton looked like a sad puppy dog. And host Jesse Palmer seemed hilariously embarrassed by the throwback footage of him from his season of The Bachelor.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bachelor Nation
realitytitbit.com

Who is Zara from 90 Day Fiance and why did she split from Usman?

Zara is Usman’s ex-girlfriend, who he was with before meeting Kimberly. However, her name has been brought up among the 90 Day Fiance couple’s conversations recently, and has been at the forefront of their drama. Usman recently came clean about Zara to Kimberly, when he revealed that his...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Wells Adams, Chris Harrison and More Stars React to Colton Underwood’s Engagement: ‘You’ve Come a Long Way’

Sharing their happiness. Plenty of Colton Underwood‘s friends and former colleagues offered their congratulations after he announced his engagement to Jordan C. Brown. The former Bachelor star, 30, revealed on Monday, February 28, that he and the political strategist, 39, got engaged earlier this year while vacationing in Big Sur, California, to celebrate Underwood’s birthday.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Home Town’: Here’s What Happened to John Combe’s After Show

HGTV series Home Town presents a new client on every episode with hopes of turning their homestead into the place of their dreams. Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier put their heads together to turn the client’s vision into a reality on the show. Some individuals featured in the series are more interesting than others. One of the more memorable Home Town episodes involves retiree, John Combe.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Fans Think Teddi Wright's Outfit During the 'Women Tell All' Is a Clue She's Going to Be 'Bachelorette'

The Bachelor's Women Tell All special aired last night and it was absolutely unhinged—but that aside, fans think they've figured out who the next Bachelorette is....Teddi Wright! Obviously, the show didn't confirmation that Teddi (or anyone else) is going to be the next lead, but she showed up to the Women Tell All wearing a chic little black dress, which is, apparently, THE uniform of past Bachelorettes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'General Hospital' Recasts Major Character

General Hospital has found another Jordan Ashford. The long-running ABC soap opera cast Tanisha Harper in the role, ABC told Deadline on Wednesday. She will take over for Briana Nicole Henry, who left the show in September 2021, three years after she joined. Since Henry left the show, Jordan has...
TV & VIDEOS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy