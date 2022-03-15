Colts' Darius Leonard goes on free agency recruiting spree

Through the first two days of the legal tampering period, the Indianapolis Colts have been expectedly quiet just before the official start of free agency.

Despite having the most salary-cap space in the NFL, the Colts re-signed tight end Mo Alie-Cox and linebacker Zaire Franklin to three-year extensions.

Their only other notable move was agreeing to a one-year deal with pending free agent cornerback Brandon Facyson. If you want to see just how quiet the Colts have been to open the legal tampering period, we have a tracker just for that. Real fun stuff over there.

But with a need to add more talent to their pass rush—specifically on the edge—linebacker Darius Leonard has gone on the hunt to pitch the Colts as a prime landing spot for some of the big names on the market.

Maybe he was bored. Maybe he was waiting on some dinner reservations or is in between TV shows and doesn’t know what to watch next.

Regardless, on Tuesday night Leonard went on a tear trying to recruit some of the league’s biggest pending free agents.

It started with Chandler Jones

Then he moved to secondary for CB Stephon Gilmore

The Colts need a WR. How about Allen Robinson?

Kenny Moore gets the rotation tomorrow