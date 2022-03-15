ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Colts to re-sign DL Tyquan Lewis

By Kevin Hickey
 12 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to re-sign pending free agent defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year deal, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Even though Lewis suffered a season-ending knee injury on an interception that didn’t count against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8, it’s clear the Colts wanted to keep improving his development.

He’ll get that chance as Lewis is expected to re-sign on a one-year deal worth $3 million for the 2022 season.

Lewis was a second-round pick during the 2018 NFL draft and while he has dealt with injuries in his four seasons with the Colts, he has also shown some promising upside.

His versatility to work both on the edge and at the three-technique isn’t something the Colts have overlooked. He also showed plenty of development as a pass rusher during the 2021 season before his injury.

In 41 career games, Lewis has 8.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits. Through the first eight weeks of the season, Lewis was second in pressures (20) while leading the defense in pressures per rush (10.3%), per Pro Football Focus.

Hopefully, the knee injury won’t keep him out too much longer because he could wind up being a valuable piece along the defensive line.

