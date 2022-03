Your friends and neighbors may also notice changes in your loved one. They may have questions about what’s going on. And, like you, they’ll want to know how they can help. • Talk with your loved one first. Before you talk with friends, ask your loved one how they want you to handle those questions. For example, they may not want you to share any details about their trauma. They may also have ideas for how friends can support them.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO