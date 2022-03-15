ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Native of Texas, Lizzo claims that the state’s abortion and transgender policies are a violation of people’s ‘rights’

By Jessa Martin
theeastcountygazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo was born and raised in Houston, Texas, but she’s no longer proud of the place she grew up in. At the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, the Grammy-winning singer was asked how she felt about two recent policy decisions in the state—the state legislature’s ban on abortion after...

theeastcountygazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Texas investigating state employee with transgender child following Gov. Abbott directive

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating one of its own employees after Gov. Greg Abbott directed the agency to probe parents of transgender youth for possible child abuse. Last week, Abbott issued the controversial directive following a legal opinion issued by Attorney General Ken Paxton defining gender-affirming health care, including puberty blockers and sex change procedures, as child abuse when administered to minors.
TEXAS STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Criticizes Texas Anti-Trans, Anti-Abortion Laws During SXSW﻿ Speech

Lizzo is not one to stay quiet in the midst of injustice. The “Juice” singer, who was raised in Houston, Texas, was chosen as one of the keynote speakers at the South by Southwest conference and film festival this past Sunday in Austin. While onstage, Lizzo used her time to address the state’s recent controversial anti-trans and anti-abortion laws.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Anti-trans policies run counter to Texas's rich transgender history

A Texas judge will decide whether to block the enforcement of Gov. Greg Abbott's, R, directive and Attorney General Ken Paxton's, R, legal opinion labeling gender-affirming medical care for transgender children as child abuse. In addition to directly investigating families over gender-affirming medical care, Texas has also called for "members of the general public" to report the parents of transgender children suspected of seeking such care.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Austin, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Houston, TX
Society
City
Austin, TX
Houston, TX
Government
Denver Channel

Texas judge pauses investigations of parents with transgender children

A Texas judge has just put a temporary halt on a directive in that state to investigate families who seek out gender-affirming therapy for their children. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a statewide temporary injunction on Friday against Texas' Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that ordered the state to investigate parents for child abuse if they sought out gender-affirming care for their children, Axios reported.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Openly Advocating Violence Against Trans People

Republican Congress member Marjorie Taylor Greene advocated for violence against trans people in an appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars show on Wednesday, the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered state agencies to investigate the parents of transitioning children for child abuse. Greene was referencing a...
POLITICS
In Style

Celebrities Have Choice Words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott After His Trans Youth Order

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a directive ordering the state's child welfare agency to start investigating reports of "gender-transitioning procedures" and approach them the same way that they would treat child abuse cases (several Texas leaders have already said they would defy the order). And just a day before that, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion "defining gender-affirming care as child abuse" under Texas state law. USA Today reports that trans rights groups are calling out state leadership, saying that they're "twisting" laws for political gain, especially since similar laws died last year in the Texas House.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Lizzo
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
Vogue Magazine

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Just Declared Open Season on Trans Youths

The latest in a long line of attacks on the existence, freedom, and dignity of LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. was waged on Wednesday, when Texas governor Greg Abbott officially directed state agencies to investigate gender-affirming care for trans youths as “child abuse.” In a letter to the state’s department of family and protective services, Abbott defined gender-affirming treatments for transgender children—including gender-reassignment surgery and puberty-blocking medications—as “abusive procedures.”
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

Biden accuses Texas Gov. Abbott of ‘government overreach at its worst’ for investigating parents of children transitioning genders

President Biden said Wednesday night that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is carrying out “a cynical and dangerous campaign” by directing state officials to investigate families for child abuse if they allow their children to medically transition genders. “This is government overreach at its worst,” Biden said in...
TEXAS STATE
Austin 360

Jamie Lee Curtis at SXSW pledges to defend transgender Texas youth from 'horrifying' order

A Hollywood icon visiting Austin on Friday spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's order to treat gender-affirming medical care as child abuse. "I am the mother of a trans daughter," movie star Jamie Lee Curtis told the American-Statesman on the red carpet at South by Southwest. Curtis stars in the new sci-fi film "Everything Everywhere All At Once." The film's world premiere opened up the 2022 SXSW Film Festival at the Paramount Theatre on Friday.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Trans Women#Racism#Nbc News#Texan#The New York Daily News
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reason.com

How Texas Women Are Circumventing the State's New Abortion Law

Mail-order pills and trips out of state are helping Texas women who want to terminate a pregnancy but can't under the state's new abortion restrictions. The controversial Texas law bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which means just a few weeks after conception and before many women may know they're pregnant. Researchers found that in the first month after the law was passed, abortions in Texas were down 49.8 percent from the same month the previous year.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SFGate

Missouri lawmaker seeks to prohibit residents from obtaining abortions out of state

The pattern emerges whenever a Republican-led state imposes new restrictions on abortion: People seeking the procedure cross state lines to find treatment in places with less-restrictive laws. Now, a prominent antiabortion lawmaker in Missouri, where thousands of residents have traveled to next-door Illinois to receive abortions since Missouri passed one...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas City Star

Banning Missouri women from abortions in other states will bring chaos if Roe falls

Missouri state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman’s plan to prohibit women from seeking abortions in other states is a travesty that should never become law. It’s unconstitutional. It’s unworkable. It violates the privacy rights of women and men. It would provoke an avalanche of similar laws in other states, turning our federal union into chaos.
MISSOURI STATE
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Texas Children’s, use your lawyers to fight for transgender patients

My family has personal experience with evidence-based gender-affirming health care at Texas Children’s Hospital. An amazing team of professionals lovingly guided us through a process that involved months of discernment with an incredible array of best-in-the-world physicians, social workers and mental health professionals. And our child’s quality of life immediately improved. Everything we did was medically necessary. We cannot imagine the devastation we would feel at being told “our lawyers say we cannot provide the medically necessary health care you desperately need.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy