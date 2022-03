Click here to read the full article. Nothing happened the way it was supposed to happen, especially when it came to the “I Am Legend” sequel. A decade after Will Smith shut down rumors of a second installment, the Oscar nominee officially signed on to “I Am Legend 2” — thanks to co-star Michael B. Jordan’s story concept. “It was one of those ones I was gonna leave alone, and then I heard the idea,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight. “That might work. I think we can do that.” Smith teased that while the plot is still under wraps, “it’s a really, really cool...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO