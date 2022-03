MESA, Ariz. (CBS) -- New Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki made his Cactus League debut Friday in a game that did not go well for the Cubs at all. It was a rough start for Alec Mills against the Colorado Rockies. Mills gave up a pair of home runs - including a two-run shot by Brendan Rodgers – and Mills couldn't get through the second inning. As for Suzuki, he was 0-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the game. Former Cubs Kris Bryant was not on the field for the Rockies. Colorado rolled to a 17-1 win.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO