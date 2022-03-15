8 ACC Women’s Teams Selected To NCAA Tournament

For Michigan basketball point guard DeVante’ Jones, it’s long been fall down seven times, get up eight. However, the grad transfer won’t be getting off the mat this time. The Wolverines are in Indianapolis, set to take on Colorado State in the first round of the NCAA...
Griff Aldrich spent roughly two decades building a successful career in law and private equity. Then, he blew it all up for a chance to coach college basketball. Now, Aldrich is gearing up for March Madness, as the 47-year-old coach leads the Longwood University Lancers to the NCAA's "Big Dance" for the school's first time ever.
It’s March in Nebraska – which for most fans means it’s time for spring football. For the rest, there’s the pleasant distraction of seeing the Cornhuskers in the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Moments after Nebraska was paired with Gonzaga in a first-round game, athletic director Trev...
Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
The long history of college football has produced its fair share of individual genius and collective domination by a few elite institutions. How can we determine who did it best? You can easily count national championships, but even that measuring stick is tainted by the lack of consensus over the ...
Following a disappointing Big East Tournament, the UConn Huskies hope the NCAA Tournament goes a bit better for the team. UConn (23-9) earned a No. 5 seed in the West Region and will play No. 12 New Mexico State (26-6) in the first round on Thursday in Buffalo, New York.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim made an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics, including his prediction for who will win the 2022 NCAA tournament. Boeheim picked Arizona to win the national championship but said he’s also pulling for Gonzaga to make...
On Saturday, Auburn will hold arguably the biggest recruiting day of the Bryan Harsin era. “Several of Auburn’s top targets in the 2023 class are expected to visit, the majority of which are four-star recruits,” said Jeffrey Lee of On3’s Auburn Live. On offense, four-star quarterback Christopher...
In the wake of news that sophomore guard Cam Hayes has chosen to leave NC State after sophomore forward Jaylon Gibson had earlier also decided to entered the transfer portal, here is how the NC State basketball roster is currently configured for the 2022-23 season. Guards. Hayes becomes the second...
South Carolina has expectedly earned the No. 1 overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. North Carolina State, Stanford and Louisville also earned No. 1 seeds announced Sunday. This year’s bracket expanded to 68 teams for the first time to match the men’s field with the play-in games on Wednesday and Thursday. It was one of the many changes to the women’s basketball tournament in the wake of inequities revealed at last season’s NCAAs. The final four teams in the field will play games on Wednesday and Thursday.
Watch the Miami (FL) Hurricanes and the South Florida Bulls square off on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup begins at 11:30 AM. Miami (FL) fell to NC State 60-47 in the team's last outing on Sunday. Kelsey...
While it isn’t a specific goal for NCAA Tournament-bound teams to play in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, eight of them must do so. Ever since the tournament competition in Dayton expanded to four games from one in 2011, teams from power conferences have had to earn the right to play in the Round of 64. After all, it would be completely unfair if only mid-majors and No. 16 seeds, which are pretty much the same thing anyway, were assigned to these games.
While Texas was projected to be a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament for the majority of the season, their recent struggles with dropping five of their last eight games bumped them down to a No. 6 seed on Selection Sunday. The Longhorns are in the East Region, one...
