Over the last three decades, there has regularly been discussion of removing the Canadian Football League’s primary differentiating rule of three downs rather than four. This came up around the short-lived CFL USA (1993-95, RIP), it came up around the Bills Toronto Series (2008-14, although the last game was played in 2012) in particular, and it came up around the CFL’s discussions with the new XFL last summer. And now, the CFL’s new deal with Genius Sports has this discussed again. Here’s more on that from 3 Down Nation (which might have to change their name if this comes to pass):

NFL ・ 15 HOURS AGO