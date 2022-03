The refurbishment of Disney Village at Disneyland Paris is set to finally begin this year and Disney has announced new details about the transformation. In the midst of the 30th Anniversary at Disneyland Paris, the resort-wide transformation continues! Along with the Walt Disney Studios Park expansion plan and the Disneyland Hotel royal transformation, Disney Village will see its own transformation over several years including new dining options and refreshed shopping and entertainment offerings. Disneyland Paris is sharing a first look at what to expect in the future for this 428,000-square-foot complex.

