Durham, NC

WVU falls short at the plate in 2-1 loss at Duke

By Kevin Kinder BlueGoldNews.com
wvgazettemail.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina, hitters can earn a steak dinner by hitting the Bull sign beyond the outfield fence. For West Virginia on Tuesday afternoon, it was nothing but tofu. The Mountaineers (9-6) wasted multiple scoring opportunities throughout the game, leaving eight runners aboard...

www.wvgazettemail.com

